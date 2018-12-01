George H.W. Bush: A Life In Pictures 1924 – 2018

The life of 41 is one that encompasses much more than just the White House.

The last day of November will now be remembered as the day the world lost a great man with the passing of George H.W. Bush. The 41st president of the United States and father of the 43rd president died at the age of 94 and the nation is entering a severe state of grief. Wednesday, December 5, 2018, has already been declared as a National Day of Mourning, but the world is already keeping him alive with stories, memories, and pictures.

Known to many by the “H.W.” in his name, there are some who never even knew that those initials stand for Herbert Walker. He took the office of president on January 20, 1989, and that was after serving eight years as the vice president for Ronald Reagan.

He is known for so much that took place during his presidency, but he also served a lifetime of memories for the great things he has done. At the age of 18, he joined the Navy to serve his country after Pearl Harbor was attacked by the Japanese, and that only began his incredible life.

George H.W. Bush would go on to serve as a Texas member of the House of Representatives and even spent a year as the director of the CIA. His life went down many different paths and he wore a number of different hats, but the sincerity, hard work, kindness, and depth of the man himself was never altered.

WWII veteran, American Hero, statesman, Congressman, Ambassador, CIA Director, Vice President & President George HW Bush has gone to Heaven. Pray for the Bush family pic.twitter.com/B2S5bGFmiX — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 1, 2018

Many have seen the numerous pictures of him throughout his years in different offices, but some never caught the candid shots captured of him outside of the White House. George H.W. Bush was a man of the people and one who was never afraid to get down into the middle of the crowd.

That was certainly true when it came to sporting events, as he certainly loved the different games of the world.

Frank Micelotta / Getty Images

President Bush attended numerous Super Bowls during his time in office, but he was also there for many other big moments. In 2005, Bush did the coin toss for the game between the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints less than a month after Hurricane Katrina ravaged Louisiana.

Vincent Laforet / Getty Images

Of course, as the world knew George H.W. Bush, they also knew the former First Lady Barbara Bush. It was just back on April 17 of this year that she passed away at the age of 92, and many expected the former president to not be far behind his beloved wife.

While there was a short time that the world thought he wouldn’t make it, number 41 pulled through and had a few more months in him. Even though separated by a number of months, there are those who know that a part of his heart was forever broken by her passing.

Barbara Bush (1925-2018) and George Bush at their wedding, 1945: pic.twitter.com/KoY5IefI6n — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) December 1, 2018

"I have climbed perhaps the highest mountain in the world, but even that cannot hold a candle to being Barbara's husband." President and Mrs. Bush together at Walker’s Point in Kennebunkport, August 1989.#Remembering41 ????: George Bush Presidential Library pic.twitter.com/18RPojU1aV — Jon Chrisos (@JonWGME) December 1, 2018

Throughout his life, President George H.W. Bush did much for many people, and he continued to inspire long after his time in office was over. The world will always remember him as the president, but those who knew or spent time with him will remember 41 in a number of other ways.

It is with a heavy heart The United States Army Parachute Team announces the passing of former President George Bush. He will forever be remembered in our hearts as a man of great integrity and an energetic spirit. Thank you sir for sharing a small part of your life with us. pic.twitter.com/b5OF8UNEcQ — Army Golden Knights (@ArmyGK) December 1, 2018

December 3, 1989: Gorbachev and Bush declare Cold War over at Malta summit RIP George Bush! pic.twitter.com/76CnvxnCap — Soviet Visuals (@sovietvisuals) December 1, 2018

George H.W. Bush – receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Obama. The two men became close friends and had a brief, final visit just a few days ago (Photo/WWR) pic.twitter.com/EvC9Hki3sE — West Wing Reports (@WestWingReport) December 1, 2018

May we ALL be soo lucky to have truly loved, truly lived, and truly served! Rest President George H.W. Bush! You did life right, and now are with the ones that you love! May we ALL be soo blessed….#GeorgeBush #Remembering41 pic.twitter.com/qguiyoUT1k — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) December 1, 2018

With the passing of George H.W. Bush, the oldest living former president is now Jimmy Carter who turned 94 back in early October.

On this day, the world is remembering the former president of the United States for all he did during his time in office and the incredible life he led. Numerous tributes and statements honoring his memory are being passed around social media, and the pictures are only a small part of telling his life story. Still, it’s a way to keep his memory alive and for those who knew him to pay their respect.