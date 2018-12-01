Watch Fiorentina Vs. Juventus Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Cristiano Ronaldo Joins Bitter Serie A Rivalry

Cristiano Ronaldo gets his first taste of perhaps the most bitter rivalry in Serie A when his unbeaten Juventus travel to Florence to face Fiorentina.

Cristiano Ronaldo gets his first taste of what for the past four decades has been perhaps Italy’s most bitter Serie A rivalry, as Football Italia chronicles, when his unbeaten Juventus travel to Florence to face 10th-place Fiorentina in a grudge match where each team’s position on the table hardly seems to matter. In truth, the rivalry is largely a one-way affair, with Fiorentina fans still holding fresh memories of Juve snatching away league and European titles in the early 1980s, as well as snatching away players such as the legendary Roberto Baggio in 1990. The Tuscan side gets another chance for revenge Saturday in the match that will live stream from the Artemio Franchi.

Juventus has won 81 of the previous encounters between the clubs, with Fiorentina taking 37 victories with 56 matches drawn, per SB Nation. Of the most recent 10 games, Juve have won seven, with the Violets wining a pair and one drawn. But this time, the defending champs who appear to be in cruise control on their way to an eighth straight Scudeto bring the world’s best player to the dance — creating a whole new task for the hosts to get through.

“It’s my second season in Italy and I have seen many great strikers, I recently duelled with Icardi and Dzeko just to name two, but Ronaldo is from another planet,” said Fiorentina defender Vitor Hugo, whose task it wil be on Saturday to contain the global superstar, per Calcio Mercato. “With that said, he is still a human and the task of us defenders is to stop him, as well as Mandzukic and Dybala. Juve is not just Cristiano, it is a team with immense quality.”

Saturday will be Cristiano Ronaldo’s first chance too make an impact on the Fiorentina-Juventus rivalry. Emilio Andreoli / Getty Images

