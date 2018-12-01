Gigi Hadid Poses In Thigh-High Red Leather Boots In New Video

Gigi was posing in high-heeled red leather boots in a new photoshoot clip.

Model Gigi Hadid is giving fans a peak behind the scenes at a new photoshoot while rocking thigh-high red leather boots and a matching red coat. Taking to Instagram on November 30, the star stunned fans in the new clip posted to her social media account which showed her spinning around on a rotating platform on set.

Hadid did a number of spins on the rotating circle in front of the cameras with a white background behind her, showing off her toned legs in her tall, high-heeled red boots while placing both of her hands on her waist while her signature long blonde hair flowed down.

She then began to strike a pose, moving her hips to the side and putting her hands down as she wrote to her more than 44 million followers, “now freeze.”

Gigi revealed in the caption that her all-red ensemble was for a new shoot for Messika Paris.

The model has previously worked with the brand on her own line of jewelry, titled the My Soul By Gigi Hadid collection.

Using an explosion emoji on the social media site, Hadid captioned the upload, “behind the scenes @messikajewelry” with two red light alarm emojis before then tagging a number of other people on the photoshoot alongside the hashtag #messikabygighadid.

Hundreds of excited fans commented on the clip, praising Gigi for showing off her modeling skills.

“YAS QUEEN” one fan wrote with two fire emojis, as another told the star – who is sister to fellow model Bella Hadid – “Love you gigi. You are soo sooo soooo cute.”

A third added, “You are so amazing Gigi how can you be so perfect????”

Ken Ishii / Getty Images

The latest glimpse on set come just days before Hadid can be seen strutting her stuff on the runway for the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which is set to air on ABC on December 2.

Hadid posted two snaps of herself at the New York Fashion Show on her Instagram page on November 10 where she gushed about getting to be a part of the annual event.

“I had the best time Thursday night @victoriassecret. on Dec 2nd we share the full show with the world, but those couple of days we truly shared with each other,” she wrote on the social media site after filming the big show, per Daily Mail.

“I feel so lucky to be able to work with not only incredibly inspiring women I’ve looked up to what feels like my entire life, but a full cast of girls who genuinely embraces supporting, LOVING, and uplifting one another,” the model then added.

Hadid has walked in a few shows for the world famous brand over the years, with her trainer revealing to W magazine at the time that the model worked out extra hard to get prepared for the 2015 show.

Per The Insider, Gigi’s trainer revealed that she started every morning before the show attending ballet classes as a workout method and also “ballet-inspired floor exercises” into her routine before hitting the runway.