Victoria’s Secret Model Alessandra Ambrosio Shows Skin In A Red String Bikini At The Beach

Alessandra rocked a tiny red bikini as she soaked up the sun in Mexico.

Victoria’s Secret Model Alessandra Ambrosio was showing off some serious skin during a recent trip to the beach, and she posted all the proof on Instagram. The stunning model took to the social media site on November 30 to share two new photos of her soaking up the sun as she enjoyed some down time in Mexico.

The new snaps featured Alessandra having a great time at the coast while flaunting her curves in a pretty skimpy red two-piece string bikini.

In the first photo, the mom of two could be seen with her back to the camera as she walked towards the ocean with her signature long brunette hair down.

The second bikini snap showed her striking a fun pose as she put both hands in the air while showing off her seriously toned torso as well as her long, toned legs.

Ambrosio tagged her location as being the very tropical South American destination of Punta De Mita in Nayarit, Mexico.

She also shared a message for her 9.7 million followers in the caption, writing in Spanish.

The 37-year-old mode, who originally hails from Erechim, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, wrote “Vamos ala playa oooh,” which translates in English to “Let’s go to the beach oooh.”

Per Daily Mail, Alessandra also shared a glimpse at her beach day via Instagram Stories where she revealed that she was keeping her bikini body in check with a healthy snack.

The star posted a photo of a bowl of guacamole resting on her lap as he long toned legs were on display on the sand.

Dipping a chip in the bowl, which was also full of healthy vegetables, Ambrosio asked her followers “Guac anyone?”

Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

Ambrosio – who the Inquisitr reported was also showing off her amazing bikini body back in October – further proved on Instagram Stories that her trip to the beach was a family affair as she posted an adorable picture of herself and her kids cuddling up together on the sand.

Rocking her red bikini, Alessandra wrapped her arms around her two children with her former fiance Jamie Mazur, 10-year-old Anja and 6-year-old Noah. She also included a graphic of the Mexican flag within a heart as well as the words “Hola” and “Viva Mexico!”

Ambrosio’s latest bikini snaps come ahead of the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show airing on December 2 on ABC, though the star was noticeably absent from this year’s line-up of angels which included big name models such as Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Candice Swanepoel.

As reported by Harper’s Bazaar, Alessandra actually retired from the VS runway last year when she walked her final runway for the iconic lingerie brand.

“Words cannot describe how grateful I am to have been working for this amazing brand that inspires me and women all over the world,” she said at the time in an emotional post on Instagram. “In my wildest dreams I would have never imagined doing 17 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows.”