Johnny Galecki Wishes A Happy Birthday To His ‘Gorgeous Fake Wife’ Kaley Cuoco

'The Big Bang Theory' star posts a sweet tribute to his TV wife for her 33rd birthday.

Johnny Galecki is sending birthday greetings to his TV wife, and he’s doing it in the sweetest way possible. Galecki, who plays experimental physicist Leonard Hofstadter on the Big Bang Theory, posted an adorable Instagram photo of Kaley Cuoco, who plays pharma rep, Penny, on the long-running CBS sitcom, in honor of her 33rd birthday on November 30. In the snap, Galecki has his arm around his TV wife as the Big Bang Theory lovebirds put their heads together and sing into a microphone.

Galecki captioned the photo with a birthday greeting to his “gorgeous fake wife.”

The actor’s sweet birthday greeting to his longtime co-star and former real-life girlfriend comes after TBBT co-star Jim Parsons “ruined” Kaley Cuoco’s birthday by posting a photo of a surprise birthday cake on Instagram and tagging her in it. Cuoco, who kicked off her birthday celebration with a trip to Disneyland with her husband last weekend, was later seen making an annoyed face after she pulled up her social media feed and saw the snap of the huge buttercream frosted cake with sprinkles, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

You can see Johnny Galecki’s adorable birthday message to TV wife Kaley Cuoco below.

While Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco play a married couple on TV, in real life, the co-stars quietly dated for about two years, splitting up in 2010. Earlier this year, Cuoco married Karl Cook, while Galecki recently made his red carpet debut with girlfriend Alaina Meyer.

Johnny Galecki’s 33rd birthday message to his TV wife comes seven months after she posted a birthday tribute to him in honor of his 43d birthday on April 30. Cuoco posted an adorable throwback snap to Instagram which showed the future TV couple on their very first press tour more than a decade ago.

“Happy happy birthday to the best TV husband a girl could ask for!” Cuoco captioned the pic. “This pic was taken during our first press tour in Rome. I don’t think we had any idea the ride we would be on! Love u Mooks!”

Johnny Galecki has long said he does not consider Kaley Cuoco to be an “ex-girlfriend.”

“We’re dear friends, still,” the actor said in a 2013 interview with CBS Watch, per US Weekly. “She’s not an ex, she’s a part of my life.”

Johnny Galecki previously paid tribute to his “fake” wife when she married Karl Cook on June 30. Shortly after the wedding, Galecki took to Instagram to post a photo of Cuoco in her gorgeous Reem Acra gown as he held hands with her at her wedding reception. The actor captioned the pic with a message to his “fake wife” and her new husband, whose wedding vows “brought us all to tears.”