Watch Texas Vs Oklahoma Livestream: Where To Find Video Of Big 12 Title Game For Laptops, Phones, And Tablets

Fans who want to watch Texas and Oklahoma square off in the Big 12 title game, but can’t make it to a television will be in luck, with livestream coverage of the game available for just about any device they can find.

The Longhorns and Sooners will meet Saturday in what is likely to be a heated affair with strong implications for the College Football Playoff. As ESPN noted, it will be the first rematch of the college football powerhouses in 115 years and has already generated plenty of trash talk between both sides.

The talk was kicked off by Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, who laughed and said “no comment” when asked if he had respect for Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger. Players from both sides have also said they’re ready for a physical game.

“It’s gonna be a dirty game,” Texas defensive tackle Chris Nelson said. “You’ll probably see hitting after the whistle. You’ll probably see a lot of stuff if you keep your eyes open.

“It’s gonna be a dogfight. But I love it, man.”

The stakes will be very high as well. The No. 5 Sooners are hoping to make their case for the College Football Playoff, but Texas can put an end to that and become just the second Longhorn team to beat Oklahoma twice in the same season.

For the Longhorns to win, they will need to find a way to stop a Sooners offense averaging 50.3 points per game this season. Todd Orlando, the Texas defensive coordinator, said he doesn’t plan to count on the same aggressive package of blitzes in a 48-45 win earlier this season, knowing that the Sooners will be ready to counter it.

Saturday college fb title game predictions and why the Big 12 game is the most fun https://t.co/p2dBKjfGeh — Blair Kerkhoff (@BlairKerkhoff) November 30, 2018

“There’s some things from a game-plan standpoint that — not with a coach like [Lincoln] Riley — you’re just not going to go out and do certain things the way you did because they’re the top guys,” Orlando said, via the SB Nation blog Burnt Orange Nation. “He’s the top guy in the country when it comes to game planning and in terms of play calling. So if you go out there and you’re throwing stuff out there that they’re prepping for, you’re a fish in a barrel. That’s the way I look at it.”

Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET on ABC. Fans who want to watch a livestream of the Texas vs. Oklahoma game can find it at WatchESPN, while radio coverage can be found at Texas Sports.