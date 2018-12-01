Lin-Manuel Miranda Receives Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

He’s won multiple awards — including three Tonys, one Emmy, three Grammys, and the Pulitzer Prize — and now he has his very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Lin-Manuel Miranda has surely made a big impact in the entertainment industry over the last few years — from the Broadway stage (In the Heights, Hamilton) to feature films (Moana, Mary Poppins Returns) and from behind-the-scenes (as composer, playwright, and lyricist) to front and center (as an actor, singer, and performer).

The New York City native was honored with the star, which is located right outside the Pantages Theatre, on Friday, November 30. He performed at the famed Hollywood venue when In the Heights — the Broadway show he wrote the music and lyrics for and also starred in — hit the West Coast.

“I cannot tell you what a dream come true this is for me,” the 38-year-old said during his acceptance speech, according to KTLA 5 News.

Two of Miranda’s idols paid tribute to him at the dedication ceremony — actress Rita Moreno and musician “Weird Al” Yankovic.

The West Side Story star said that the honoree’s “energy is boundless.”

“You have earned this honor — especially because you made a choice to focus on the brilliance of your star power for the good of others,” Moreno said, referring to his humanitarian efforts and help with disaster relief in Puerto Rico following 2017’s Hurricane Maria, according to Playbill.

David Livingston / Getty Images

“Your energy is boundless, hombre — your heart is bigger than the West Side.”

Yankovic called Miranda “gifted beyond words” and “the best human I know.” He also said that the two met many years ago and have often talked about writing a musical together.

“One day, they’ll put flowers on this star. But not today. Today, we all celebrate… it is one of the great days of my life to be here with you all,” said Miranda proudly.

David Livingston / Getty Images

The star is the 2,652 one on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The next celebrity who will receive a star is screenwriter, producer, and director Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story, Glee). His ceremony takes place on Tuesday, December 4.

Meanwhile, Miranda is gearing up for the release of one of the year’s most highly-anticipated movies — Mary Poppins Returns. In the Disney flick, he plays a lamplighter named Jack who is one of the title character’s friends. Emily Blunt, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer, Julie Walters, Colin Firth, and Meryl Streep are also in the film, which will be released on December 19.