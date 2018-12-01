Tyra Banks Responds To Winnie Harlow’s Shady ‘ANTM’ Comments

Victoria’s Secret angel Winnie Harlow appeared on Tyra Banks’s America’s Next Top Model in 2014. Despite not winning the Cycle 21 title, Harlow still managed to find success as a professional model, but it seems she doesn’t think her appearance on the show contributed to her career, according to a report from Us Weekly.

Harlow voiced her comments six months ago while appearing on an episode of Watch What Happens Live.

“So I really started after the show because that really didn’t do anything for my career, which it doesn’t do anything for any model’s career, realistically,” she told host Andy Cohen.

The VS model said her time on ANTM wasn’t the career boost she expected it would be, she claims “it was really like a reality TV show” and not what she signed up for. She went on to point out that her career didn’t really take off until a popular photographer, Nick Knight, saw her pictures online and reached out to request a shoot.

“[The shoot] went viral, I got campaigns from there and it hasn’t stopped since,” she said.

During the filming of the long-running modeling competition series, aspiring models are given the opportunity to work closely with major names in the photography and fashion industries, including Tyra Banks. On Thursday, November 29, Banks also made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, where she shared her thoughts on Harlow’s less than flattering comments.

“I discovered her on Instagram. Well, come on, I discovered her on Instagram. And she [was] on this show, so what do you think that means?” Banks said.

Banks went on to discuss her feelings about the women who’ve appeared on the show over the years. Her statement alluded to the fact that she might know something about Harlow that she could reveal but is choosing not to do so.

“I have nothing but love for my girls. And my girls come from so many walks of life and so much pain and so much hardship and so much story. And a lot of times when people express themselves in certain ways, there’s a reason. And I will respect her confidentiality and her life…but I have to give love to her,” she continued.

The 44-year-old also made headlines this week when she hinted to Cohen that she was romantically involved with a major recording artist who slid into her direct messages on social media, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

As for Harlow, the 24-year-old made history earlier this year when she became the first model with vitiligo to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Fans can expect to see Harlow strutting down the runway on December 2 at 10 p.m. on ABC.