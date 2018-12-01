POTUS Reveals The Donald Trump Bookshelf In A Series Of Tweets

It’s not uncommon for Presidents to share books they’ve read at the end of the year. President Obama made yearly book and music suggestions to the American public. This year, Donald Trump shared his own book recommendations in a series of tweets, and just in time for the holiday gift-giving season.

Save one, all the books on Trump’s list have the exact same subject matter: Donald Trump.

He touted a book called “Trumponomics,” written by Stephen Moore and Arthur Laffer. He said the co-authors have “really done a great job in capturing my long-held views and ideas” in a separate tweet, according to Vulture.

Trump also recommended “Spygate” by Dan Bongino, which is subtitled “The Attempted Sabotage of Donald J. Trump” and focuses on the Russia investigation being led by special counsel Robert Mueller. “The Russia Hoax,” by Gregg Jarrett, was written about the same subject, as is “Liars, Leakers and Liberals” by Jeanine Pirro, a former judge who hosts a show on Fox News. All three books were suggested by Trump.

“Go get them now, the phony Witch Hunt is well explained!” Trump said of his book recommendations.

Donald Trump has referred to the Mueller-led investigation as a witch hunt many times. Earlier this month, the President submitted his own written answers to Mueller’s questions about his possible collusion with Russia during the 2016 Presidential election.

Multiple intelligence agencies have confirmed that Russian agents used social media and fake news stories to sway public opinion toward Trump during the election. Whether or not the Trump campaign, and/or Trump himself, collaborated with Russia to influence the outcome of the election is a main focus of the investigation, which also concerns Trump’s business affairs in Russia and with Russian officials.

Michael Cohen, who was Trump’s personal attorney for over a decade, made a deal to cooperate with the Mueller investigation earlier this week. Cohen has already pled guilty to multiple criminal counts.

NEW: President Trump met briefly with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman on the sidelines of a leaders meeting at the G20 summit. CNN's Michelle Kosinski reports the White House describes the interaction as exchanging "pleasantries" pic.twitter.com/Om6v4eSTTh — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) November 30, 2018

Trump was tweeting out his book list while enroute to the G20 summit, according to Mediate. He also delivered praise for Congressman Steve Scalise (R-LA) and his book “Back in the Game” during the multiple tweets.

At the summit, Trump was congratulated for his “historic victory” at the midterm elections by the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, according to CNN.

Trump cancelled a planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin just before the summit after Russia forcibly seized Ukranian ships in the Black Sea on Sunday.