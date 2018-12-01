Stella Maxwell Bares It All In A Series Of Risque Photos On Instagram

Stella Maxwell bared it all in a series of Instagram photos that she posted today. The first photo, which was also shared by model Jordan Barrett on his page, showed the two locking lips. A second photo was a collage of Stella’s face, along with a photo of both she and Jordan on their sides.

The pictures appeared to get more revealing as it progressed, as the third image was of Maxwell wearing an unbuttoned shirt as most of her body was exposed. The image was barely censored with a thin line, as she struck two different poses for the camera. A final photo was of Stella, topless, as she laid in a bathtub. That was also barely censored, as the model looked at the camera with her right hand on her lips.

Maxwell’s Instagram Stories included more photos from the photoshoot, which were less risque. In one image, she and Jordan wore matching orange and blue shirts, along with jeans. They were photographed outside by a lake, while another photo showed Stella sitting in a canoe while wearing a neon orange jacket.

Plus, Stella promoted the upcoming broadcast of the Victoria’s Secret fashion show with a short video clip of her doing a high five with fellow model Barbara Palvin.

Stella’s not the only one that’s heavily promoting the VS show, with most other models following suit. Whether it’s sharing photos of their favorite outfits from the taping, or giving fans a sneak peek into the dressing and makeup areas, the models are all looking forward to everyone seeing the result of their hard work. Fans can look forward to seeing the show on December 2.

Between the various gigs, Stella stays very busy. But the model took some time to open up to the Fashion Spot, and revealed her most memorable career highlight, which gives fans an insight into her biggest accomplishments.