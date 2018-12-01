Tokyo’s Perseusbot Is The Real-Life Robocop

A robot security guard is currently being tested at train stations in Tokyo, according to Japan Times. The robot is being given a trial run ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Named Perseusbot, this robot has a security camera and it’s powered with AI that allows it to detect and report suspicious-looking people and objects. The name comes from the Greek myth about Perseus, a famous hero of lore who slayed monsters. Perseus was the son of Zeus.

Perseusbot has been tested at the Seibu Shinjuku Station in Tokyo during the final week in November, and may appear somewhere else in the city soon. Should the trial be successful, multiple Perseusbots may be used to handle security concerns during the Olympics and Paralympics. Tokyo is scheduled to host both.

This “robocop” stands five-feet, five-inches tall and is two feet wide. It has a square, silver base that tapers to a glossy, slender black neck at the top. Perseusbot has the ability to avoid obstacles and move over uneven pavement when needed. It sends alerts to security staff smartphones when it detects aggressive movements from human beings or sees objects left unattended for long periods of time.

Perseusbot was created by the Tokyo Metropolitan Industrial Technology Research Institute and Seibu Railway Co. Private companies Nihon Unisys Lts., an information technology firm, and Earth Eyes, an AI camera developer, were also part of the project.

According to Japan’s SoraNews24, this security robot moves independently. The first day Perseusbot appeared to patrol the train station, passengers continued with their daily travel routines. The Seibu Shinjuku Station is a busy hub for the city, and pictures of the bot on patrol show travelers gathered around in every direction.

Perseusbot is not remote controlled, and it performs patrols on its own. Well, not entirely on its own. During its four days of testing, so far, Perseusbot has been followed by a team of researchers watching the bot’s every move and making notes about its professional performance.

Tokyo will host the Olympics from July 24 to August 9. This is the second time the city has ever hosted the games, according to the official Olympics website. Tokyo first hosted in 1964.

Organizers have promised the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo will be “the most innovative ever organised, and will rest on three fundamental principles to transform the world: striving for your personal best (achieving your personal best); accepting one another (unity in diversity); and passing on a legacy for the future (connecting to tomorrow).”