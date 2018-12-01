‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: Fenmore Shocks Lauren And Michael

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, December 3, bring a day filled with the entirely unexpected. Michael and Lauren receive a massive surprise when they realize Fenmore is in Genoa City, and his reasons are shocking. Plus, Nikki gets terrible news while Sharon and Mia clash.

Michael (Christian LeBlanc) and Lauren (Tracey Bregman) get a huge surprise when Fenmore (Zack Tinker) returns unexpectedly, according to She Knows Soaps. It turns out that Fen does not like law, so he dropped out of law school to move home and be a musician. It seems his heart is not in the law despite the fact that Michael practices.

Fenmore is back in Genoa City, and he has a plan to live with Michael and Lauren and to hopefully sign with Hamilton Winters Group. It seems HWG has not had much in the way of music for a while now, so it might make sense to take a new one on.

Meanwhile, Sharon (Sharon Case) oversteps during Mia’s (Noemi Gonzalez) party. Sharon knows it’s not a great place for her to go, but the Fab Four want her there. They figure that getting in good with Mia can help provide them with some excellent protection from Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and his investigation into J.T.’s murder. After all, there’s still no body, and they have no idea who moved it, so they’re still not in the clear yet.

Today on #YR, Phyllis keeps a secret from Nick. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/4BNyjzrnup pic.twitter.com/maMfKKovFB — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 30, 2018

Mia invited a veritable list of who’s who to help launch her business, which she seems to think might be able to form a partnership with Jabot. Given the fact that Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) desperately wants to keep the details of her crime a secret, Mia might find herself with such a collaboration in the future. As for Sharon, Mia cannot believe that Sharon shows up given her pitiful hair and makeup and Mia offers Sharon a makeover. When Mia complains about Rey and work, Sharon snaps.

Finally, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) gets terrible news. The stables at the ranch house is on fire. According to Inquisitr‘s Y&R spoilers, the fire is merely the beginning of the attacks against the Newman family, too. Before Rey figures out who started the inferno in the Newman barn, Nikki gets another nasty surprise, which lets her know, in no uncertain terms, that somebody knows all about J.T., and it is probably not Tessa (Cait Fairbanks).