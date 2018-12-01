Padma Lakshmi Dons Lingerie Top On Instagram

Top Chef’s Padma Lakshmi shared a new Instagram post which showed her in a dark lingerie top. The model and TV personality looked to her right in the black-and-white photo, as she smiled with her hair down. The top was sheer on the sides with dark stripes down the front. She captioned the post with a moon and star emoji, as she gave photo credits to Diego Uchitel.

Padma also recently shared a post of herself getting ready to eat some In-N-Out burgers, which fans loved. She also shared a series of Instagram Stories that showed her in front of the burger joint and in line. While she’s known for her impeccable taste level, it looked like a simple hamburger was also right up her alley.

In addition, three days ago, Lakshmi detailed how she was against the tear gas that was used against migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. She donated $100,000 to the ACLU, and encouraged her fans to also donate, even if just a little, to help the migrants that need it the most.

“I’m horrified at what our government is doing at the border. Seeking asylum is not a crime,” she captioned the request.

The crisis at the border has been a huge point of contention for both Democrats and Republicans alike. It’s hard to forget the huge uproar among the general public after Jeff Sessions and President Trump began enforcing a zero-tolerance policy for migrants seeking asylum, as parents and small children were separated and detained.

It was weeks before the practice came to an abrupt halt, as even first lady Melania Trump reportedly disagreed with the practice. However, now, with a new caravan at the border and even more migrants seeking asylum, tear gas was used, even on children, causing another uproar.

In other news, Padma also opened up about her career progression to The Cut, where she revealed that a lot of her major breakthroughs were self-initiated.