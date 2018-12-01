Rihanna Shows Off Sun-Kissed Skin While Sending Love To Barbados

Rihanna is one of the most well-known names in the entertainment industry right now, but before her rise to fame and fortune, she was a little girl playing in the Caribbean. The “Pon de Replay” singer was born and raised in Barbados, and today she’s sending love to her beloved island as the country celebrates its 52nd year of independence.

Despite relocating to the United States, the 30-year-old singer has not lost her Bajan pride. Her Instagram is filled with photos of visits back to the island, particularly for crop over celebrations where she’s been photographed wearing feathers and jewels while dancing with locals during the annual parade. She also continues to keep up with the country’s political space and shared a photo of Prime Minister Mia Mottley with a congratulatory note after Mottley was elected as the first female prime minister of the island.

Rihanna’s most recent post is also a nod to Barbados. The pop star took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself surrounded by greenery with the blue of the sea and sky serving as a tropical backdrop. In the photo, Rihanna is wearing a thin white sleeveless top, her toned sun-kissed arms are on full display as she stands soaking up the rays.

When she isn’t posting photos of her home, she’s promoting her latest projects and products. Earlier this year, she launched her new line of lingerie, Savage x Fenty, and has been steadily adding to the collection. She has even taken the opportunity to show off her modeling talent by posing in promotional shoots for upcoming lingerie designs, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

The Caribbean superstar has also made headlines this week after being spotted with her on-again, off-again love interest, Hassan Jameel, according to a report from Hollywood Life. It seems the pair is having a hard time staying away from each other, especially during the holidays.

“Rihanna likes Hassan a lot, so it was easy for her to hook up with him again a few times over the holidays,” a source told HL. “She even thought she was in love with him before their busy schedules interfered with their passionate relationship. Rihanna still sees Hassan when she can, and when they do, the spark is still there.”

The source also mentioned that the couple has “amazing chemistry” and Rihanna is “not ready to let go of him completely.”

The pair was seen at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica on November 27.