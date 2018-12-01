‘One Piece’ Episode 864 Delayed, New Release Date Revealed

One Piece Whole Island Arc continues to get intense. While Monkey D. Luffy is currently dealing with Big Mom Pirates sweet general Charlotte Katakuri in the Mirror World, the Strawhat Pirates will be forced to fight Emperor Charlotte Linlin in the Thousand Sunny. Unfortunately, fans will need to wait longer to see what will happen next in One Piece.

Citing a Twitter post by Todd Blankenship, a reliable source of Dragon Ball information, Comic Book reported that Fuji TV will air a special program to celebrate Dragon Ball Super: Broly‘s release on Sunday, December 2 at 9 a.m. in Japan. The article also noted that One Piece is set to have a one-week break and could release a new episode on December 9.

“It’s most likely not a new episode or anything like that, as One Piece and Ge Ge Ge noKitaro are on break for the week, but it might contain some previously unseen elements of the new film. Whether it be new footage, or even behind-the-scenes information previously unknown, the new special could elaborate on some things. Or it could absolutely not and just recount previously known information. Still, fans will be keeping their eyes peeled on Japan as the release of the film gets closer.”

Fuji TV will air some sort of special program celebrating the release of DBS: Broly on Sunday December 2nd at 9:00 AM in Japan (Super's old time-slot). pic.twitter.com/uDdCoeilTJ — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) November 22, 2018

In the latest episode of One Piece, which is currently available at Chia-Anime, the Strawhat Pirates managed to get rid of the Daifuku fleet after Carrot used her Sulong form. However, though they already have a safe path to escape, the Strawhat Pirates are currently facing a much bigger problem.

The final scenes of One Piece Episode 863 showed Emperor Big Mom, together with Zeus and Prometheus, preparing to wreak havoc in the Thousand Sunny. Though the Strawhat Pirates have the numbers with Jinbe, Brook, Nami, and Chopper, Emperor Big Mom clearly holds the upper hand in terms of power. Jinbe told the Strawhat Pirates that they should be open for the possibility to abandon the Thousand Sunny to save their own lives.

In the preview for One Piece Episode 864, titled “Finally, They Clash! The Emperor of the Sea vs. the Straw Hats!,” Emperor Big Mom sets the Thousand Sunny on fire using the power of Prometheus. However, the preview gave a hint that Jinbe will manage to save the Strawhat Pirates and their ship using his incredible Fish-Man Karate technique. One Piece Episode 864 will also reveal how Luffy plans to defeat Katakuri in their one-on-one duel.