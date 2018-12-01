‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’: Final Competitors From All Over The World Announced

It’s getting closer and closer to the January premiere of America’s Got Talent: The Champions. The spinoff series will feature popular winners and finalists from Got Talent competitions all over the globe competing on one program to earn the title of World Champion.

In the middle of November, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, NBC released the names of the first 25 acts that would be featured on the show. Sixteen famous faces from America’s Got Talent were on that list, including three former winners: 2015 ventriloquist Paul Zerdin, 2017 ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer, and 2018 magician Shin Lim.

On Friday, November 30, the peacock network put out a press release, published on the Futon Critic website, revealing the final 25 contestants for The Champions series.

There are 18 former America’s Got Talent entertainers on the list, including the series’ very first winner, singer Bianca Ryan, who won the top prize in 2006 when she was just 11-years-old. The other former winner back for another nail-biting experience is projection/dance act Kenichi, who won AGT in 2013.

The rest of the acts from the U.S. show back for The Champions are: 2010 opera singer Jackie Evancho; 2014 music group Sons of Serendip; 2015 comedian Drew Lynch; 2015 regurgitator The Professional Regurgitator; 2015 danger act Ryan Stock and AmberLynn; 2016 singer Brian Justin Crum; 2016 singer Sal Valentinetti; 2016 mentalists The Clairvoyants; 2016 juggler Viktor Kee; 2016 magician Jon Dorenbos; 2017 singer Angelica Hale; 2017 mentalist Colin Cloud; 2017 comedian Preacher Lawson; 2018 rock singer Courtney Hadwin; 2018 comedian Vicki Barbolak; and 2018 comedian Samuel J. Comroe.

Think most people have already guessed but just wanted to let you guys know I will be appearing on The champions was honoured to be asked to be part of such an amazing show,and was great to hang out with @itsdarcilynne #agt @agt ❤️????❤️ pic.twitter.com/4BUd9NPHrf — Courtney Hadwin (@CourtneyHadwin) November 30, 2018

Four acts will be representing Britain’s Got Talent on the series. There is one finalist, 2013 magician Darcy Oake, and three previous winners: 2012 dog act Ashleigh and Sully; 2017 pianist Tokio Myers; and 2018 comedian Lost Voice Guy.

Additionally, the winner of 2011’s Australia’s Got Talent, escape artist Cosentino; the winner of 2014’s Russia’s Got Talent, sword swallower Alex Magala; and the winner of 2016’s Spain’s Got Talent, opera rock singer Cristina Ramos, will all be competing on AGT: The Champions.

Judging the all-star competition will be the current AGT judges: Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Mel B. Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews will be hosting the program.

Around the world, the Got Talent franchise has had more than 900 million global viewers since its 2006 debut, according to NBC. The program has aired in 194 different markets worldwide, and holds the Guinness World Records title as the Most Successful Reality Television Format in history.

AGT, which has been the No. 1 summer TV show for 13 straight seasons, is currently auditioning acts for Season 14, which will air in mid-2019. Registration information can be found at AGTAuditions.com.

America’s Got Talent: The Champions will premiere on NBC on Monday, January 7, at 8 p.m.