Rudy Giuliani Posts Nonsense Tweet Reading ‘Kimim Has F,’ Gets Compared To Trump’s ‘Covfefe’

Rudy Giuliani may have just had his “covfefe” moment.

Donald Trump’s newest lawyer took to Twitter on Friday to echo the president’s complaints about the Russia investigation, which is closing in on the president’s inner circle. As Newsweek noted, Giuliani appeared to blast media coverage of former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s guilty plea, but the post ended in nonsense.

“Kimim ° has f,” wrote, capping off a tweet filled with strange punctuation and spacing.

“Hysterical coverage of Cohen plea. It misses point that, once again like Corsi leaked documents demonstrate, Mueller’s crew has no evidence of collusion,” Giuliani tweeted earlier in the day. “Along the way, however, he is keeping America safe from false statement makers or people with faulty memories or both.”

The gibberish led to plenty of mocking on Twitter, with many comparing it to Trump’s previous nonsense tweet from May, 2017, where he coined the term “covfefe.” Trump deleted the tweet, but as USA Today noted, he later made light of the bizarre lapse.

“Who can figure out the true meaning of ‘covfefe’??? Enjoy!” Trump tweeted several hours after deleting the tweet.

Others turned the strange tweet into a marketing opportunity, selling shirts and coffee mugs with the word “covfefe” on them.

While there was no such explanation from Rudy Giuliani about his strange tweet, he could be facing the pressure of the Mueller investigation as well. After a week that included new charges that former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort lied to investigators — even while he was working on a plea deal — and a new guilty plea from Michael Cohen, there were reports that Giuliani himself may be in some trouble.

As Salon noted, there is speculation that Giuliani himself may end up testifying because of the multiple lies being told by targets of the investigation. Speaking on The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell, Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin said that “the president and his attorneys are communicating with every pathological liar and criminal out there that they possibly can.”

“It’s remarkable, actually,” Rubin said. “And because there is no defense for someone who has already pled guilty, what they have said — everything they have — said is discoverable.”

To discover what was said, Rudy Giuliani may be called in to testify to the jury.

Party celebrating Rudy Giuliani nixed because no one wants to go https://t.co/0aayoc7xZa — Craig Unger (@craigunger) December 1, 2018

That means that Rudy Giuliani may eventually be called in to testify about what lies were told along the way. Maybe he will be compelled to share what he meant by “Kimim ° has f.”