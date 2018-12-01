YouPorn Retaliates Against Starbucks Porn Ban By Banning Starbucks Coffee From Their Offices

YouPorn, a popular online pornography company, sent out a memo to employees on Thursday announcing that all Starbucks products are banned from company offices starting on January 1, 2019. According to Forbes, this is explicitly in response to a recent move by Starbucks that bans porn viewing on the shops’ free WiFi.

“In light of the news that Starbucks has blocked customers from searching and viewing adult content within their establishments, Starbucks products will officially be banned from the YouPorn offices, effective January 1st, 2019,” the memo reads. “See your direct manager for any questions.”

The memo is signed by YouPorn Vice President Charlie Hughes.

Viewing porn at Starbucks has always been against the rules, but it can be difficult to enforce unless an employee happens to notice it on a customer’s screen. The coffee company has been promising for years to create a program to block sexually explicit content from being accessed on their WiFi, but only recently got around to it. According to Business Insider, Starbucks claims that it took longer to develop a content blocker than restaurants like McDonald’s and Panera because the company was trying to avoid accidentally blocking inoffensive websites. The blocker should go into effect sometime next year.

Casimiro PT / Shutterstock

“To ensure the Third Place remains safe and welcoming to all, we have identified a solution to prevent this content from being viewed within our stores and we will begin introducing it to our US locations in 2019,” a spokesperson wrote.

Advocates for porn blockers in popular restaurants are concerned that sex offenders could be using free WiFi in these establishments to access child porn. They have been unhappy with Starbucks’ delay, issuing a very critical statement after the company failed to come up with a blocker as promised in 2016.

“By breaking its commitment, Starbucks is keeping the doors wide open for convicted sex offenders and others to fly under the radar from law enforcement and use free, public Wi-Fi services to access illegal child porn and hard-core pornography,” said Enough Is Enough CEO Donna Rice Hughes. She also told Business Insider that she is “thrilled” that Starbucks’ porn blocker is finally coming, even if it took a long time.

It’s unclear whether the memo issued by YouPorn is serious or simply a joke. Pornography companies like YouPorn and Pornhub have a reputation for playing pranks and taking a lighthearted approach toward certain political issues. However, a spokesperson for YouPorn assured Forbes that the memo is real, even if no one is punished for drinking Starbucks at the office.