Watch Celta De Vigo Vs SD Huesca Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch La Liga Round 14 Action Live Online

In a La Liga relegation battle, two teams that have never faced each other in the Spanish top flight square off in a Round 14 must-win.

Two teams battling relegation from La Liga square off in the league’s opening Saturday game, a match that also marks the home debut of new Celta Vigo Coach Miguel Cardoso in only his second game at the helm of the tea, that now sits 15th, just three points above the drop zone. The 46-year-old Portuguese native helmed just eight games for Nantes in the French Ligue 1, taking only six points, as the Record reported. He left on October 2, and quickly found a job replacing the abruptly ousted Antonio Mohamed for the Galician side, who face cellar-dwelling SD Huesca in match that will live stream from Balaidos.

On paper, at least, Cardoso should be able to notch his first win at the Vigo helm, La Liga News predicts, as the Celestes face a team in Huesca whose first-ever season in Spain’s top division has been unspectacular to say the least. The side has managed just one win over the first 13 matches, with eight defeats and four draws, and are coming into Saturday’s relegation showdown off a 4-0 pounding in a Copa del Rey match at the hands of Athletic Bilbao.

The season got off to a promising start for the newest La Liga side, opening with 2-1 triumph over Eibar, as Sky Sports recorded. But it was all downhill from there, as Huesca has not notched a win since that August 19 highlight.

Coach Miguel Cardoso of Celta de Vigo tries for his first win since taking over the club just two weeks ago. David Ramos / Getty Images

