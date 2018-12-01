Jasmine Sanders Dons Skimpy Red Bikini On Miami Beach Trip

The social media star was recently named 'Sports Illustrated's 2019 Rookie of the Year.

Jasmine Sanders, a.k.a. Instagram’s “Golden Barbie,” was recently named Sport’s Illustrated‘s Rookie of the Year, and proved that she deserved that title as she romped around the beach in Miami on Thursday.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the social media model showed off her enviable figure in a tiny red bikini while taking in some rays earlier this week.

Jasmine left little to the imagination as she enjoyed some fun in the sun in an itsy-bitsy red string bikini, making it look like she was on a summer vacation though the winter season is rapidly approaching. The triangle-style top barely covered the singer’s assets, and it’s matching counterpart sat high on her hips, showing off the signature curves that helped earn Jasmine her impressive 3.2-million-person following on Instagram.

The singer splashed around in the water wearing the skimpy swimwear and a pair of stylish red-rimmed cat-eye sunglasses, keeping with the color theme of the barely-there ensemble. She accessorized her beach look with a pair of gold oversized hoop earrings, and tied her blonde tresses in a side bun that hung low on her head.

A few photographs show the model taking a break from the water and lounging beach side on a deck chair, at one point appearing to take a cheeky selfie with her tongue hanging out.

A 14-year veteran of the modeling industry, Sanders earned her title as Sports Illustrated‘s 2019 Rookie of the Year just a few weeks ago on November 13, and shed tears of joy when she found out the big news, as documented on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Instagram page.

“After so long of working soooo hard I can’t believe that I am finally able to announce that I am a SPORTS ILLUSTRATED MODEL,” she wrote in a post to her own Instagram account. “I am so excited to be part of such an inclusive family that represents strong, confident, fearless, smart…oh the list goes on! these women are incredible!”

The social media sensation told Vogue in 2016 that she originally only used the popular photo-sharing platform as a means to gain access to their filters, but later noticed that users took a liking to her posts.

“I’ve always had a feeling that social media would be a great outlet to share my genuine thoughts and feelings, but I never expected my following to be like this,” she said, also noting that it gives models the opportunity to have a voice.