Deputy US Marshal Shot & Killed While Serving Warrant In Tucson, Arizona

Deputy U.S. Marshal Chase White was on duty on Thursday night in Tucson, Arizona, when he was was shot and killed.

As reported by ABC News, 41-year-old White was attempting to serve a felony warrant to 26-year-old Ryan Schlesinger in the city’s Miracle Manor neighborhood at around 5:30 p.m. Other officers were also on the scene at the time of the shooting.

More service officers were quickly called to respond to the scene, where they surrounded Schlesinger’s home before he eventually surrendered himself to them. He was taken into custody without any further incident or injury to other officers.

In the meantime, White was rushed to hospital in an ambulance, but doctors were unable to save him and he died in the hospital a short while later.

“This is a tragic night for law enforcement in Tuscon and obviously across the state of Arizona,” Tuscon Police Chief Chris Magnus said in an emotional statement at a press conference Thursday. “Our hearts go out to this marshal’s family. The District of Arizona lost one of its finest last night. Deputy Chase White was an outstanding professional, a man who was dedicated to eradicating crime from the streets of Tucson.”

The police chief further added that serving warrants to individuals can be very dangerous work, as officers never know how someone will react to the news or arrest.

“Obviously, a warrant still means that somebody has their day in court but there are times when the individual being served doesn’t see it that way and we really don’t know what’s going through their head when they make a decision to do something like this.”

From all across the different law enforcement branches, tributes poured in for White as the community grieves the loss of one of their own. The FBI is also getting involved by assisting the local police with the investigation into White’s murder.

“It’s very tough and it’s hard to make any sense of it, but that’s what the investigation is for and we’ll know more in the upcoming days and weeks,” Magnus told reporters when declining to provide more details on the incident.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey also took to Twitter to share his message of condolence for White and the family members he has left behind following his slaying. David J. Anderson, acting Deputy Director of the U.S. Marshals Service, praised White for the incredible sacrifice he had made in choosing to go into a career in law enforcement.