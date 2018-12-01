Pornhub Launches Workaround To Fight Starbucks Porn Ban

Earlier this week, Starbucks announced it would be implementing blocking measures to prevent customers from visiting pornographic websites while browsing via its in-store Wi-Fi networks, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. After the announcement, popular adult entertainment website Pornhub responded to the coffee giant with a clever workaround.

According to report from PC Mag, Pornhub has launched a new Safe for Work (SFW) category that features content without nudity — specifically created for those looking to enjoy Pornhub’s offerings while out in public, in this case, while sitting in their local Starbucks.

“To comply with Starbucks’ new policy, we’ve created an option that allows fans to still enjoy great content to which they are accustomed, but that is appropriate for consumption in public places,” the site said in a statement.

Pornhub said the new SFW category will feature vlog-style videos of adult entertainers discussing their experiences and giving advice to fans, as well as reviews of video games, and “compilation videos with attractive, yet clothed people.” While there won’t be any nudity in the streamable content, there will likely be porn ads littered across the webpage, which may take away from the intended SFW experience.

This isn’t the first time Pornhub has tried to “beat the system.” The company recently launched a new mirror site in order to allow users in India to bypass a porn ban in the country.

Starbucks has not yet responded to Pornhub’s solution to the upcoming ban, and there are no official details out about how the ban will work, but the company has reportedly experimented with a number of blocking methods. It is also likely that by the time the company is ready to roll out its anti-porn solution, it will also block Pornhub’s workaround.

The decision to implement the blocking tool comes after years of pressure from internet-safety organization Enough Is Enough, a report from Business Insider noted.

“While it rarely occurs, the use of Starbucks public Wi-Fi to view illegal or egregious content is not, nor has it ever been permitted. We have identified a solution to prevent this content from being viewed within our stores and we will begin introducing it to our US locations in 2019,” the coffee company said while speaking to The Verge.

Pornhub was launched in Montreal, Canada, and has been hosting professional and amateur content since 2007. The company also has offices and servers all over the United States and London.