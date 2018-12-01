Mariah Carey Mom-Shamed After Twins Ride In Car Without Seatbelts

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out the safety hazard on social media.

When it comes to the Christmas season, singer Mariah Carey can do no wrong, but the same can’t be said by some fans when it comes to taking her twins on a ride in the car.

The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer is facing backlash from a number of fans after a video posted to the star’s social media accounts showed Mariah’s 7-year-old twins, Moroccan Scott and Monroe, riding in the backseat of a car without wearing seat belts, People reported.

In the video, posted to both the star’s Instagram and Twitter pages on Wednesday, Mariah and her kids adorably sing along to the 1994 festive hit while taking a drive.

“Roc & Roe have been practicing the background vocals to ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You,'” she explained in the caption of the post. “We’re gonna take this one step at a time — we’re very excited about it!”

While many gushed over the trio’s adorable rendition of the song, eagle-eyed fans, were quick to notice that the twins weren’t buckled up as the car was in motion, sparking a number of them to point out the safety hazard within the video’s 9,500 comments on Instagram.

“Dang, all I want for Christmas is for parents to make it mandatory for their children to wear seat belts. Mariah? Put your babies in seat belts before you have them belt out your songs okay?” one user wrote in the comment section of the Instagram post.

So much love but y’all need those seatbelts! — Beth Zbornak (@BZbornak) November 29, 2018

“You’re kids are adorable — thanks for sharing this! But please please please, buckle them up properly, with booster seats and seat belts,” another fan advised on Twitter.

My first thought. — Rachel Proctor Johns (@mrsneelyjohns) November 29, 2018

Mariah told her Twitter and Instagram followers that her kids had a “big moment” today, sharing a series of four photos of the twins writing their Christmas wish-lists for Santa.

Writing our letters to Santa! It’s a big moment!!!???????? pic.twitter.com/uNiNHgrCRJ — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 30, 2018

A close-up of Monroe’s list, which she holds up in one pictures with a huge grin on her face, reveals she has an extensive list of things she’s hoping to find under the Christmas tree this year. Among the items are a new watch, a computer case, and “LOL” dolls.

Mariah also recently shared the details of Christmas in the Carey house when she sat down for an interview with SiriusXM’s Heart & Soul channel.

“I should have a Christmas budget,” she told the show’s host, Cayman Kelly. “People don’t realize how much it costs to go and do the whole Christmas experience, the extravaganza that I do, darling.”