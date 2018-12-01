Buxom ‘Playboy’ Model Lindsey Pelas Nearly Pops Out Of Her Skimpy White String Bikini

American model Lindsey Pelas took to Instagram recently to share a provocative photograph with her many fans and admirers, channeling the skills she had learned from her past work for Playboy, GQ, Glamour, and Maxim in the process.

In this particular image, Lindsey can be seen leaning up against a slim palm tree, arms raised up above her head to grasp the bark — and to accentuate her curvaceous physique in the process. Her platinum blonde tresses are styled straight, with some strands flying loosely about her face as the beach breeze plays with her locks.

Wearing a skimpy white string bikini that leaves little to the imagination, the busty former Playboy Playmate strains against the fabric as her natural assets seek to escape the constraints of the tight garment. The expanse of toned and tanned skin that is revealed by what the bikini doesn’t manage to cover up reflects Lindsey’s commitment to fitness and health, her flawless complexion and athletic physique reflecting an active lifestyle and a deep knowledge of aesthetics.

Accessorizing the seductive look with a simple pair of studded earrings, a nude lip, deep black mascara, and perfectly sculpted eyebrows, Lindsey looks every bit the cool, confident professional that she is.

The image has proven to be a big hit with Lindsey Pelas’ social media audience, having attracted nearly 180,000 likes and over 2,100 comments in a very short time after going live. The caption of the photograph is simple, and reflects the model’s wish that she would rather spend her time on the beach than nearly anywhere else.

Her fans certainly seemed to be enamored of the steamy picture, with one user writing “ABSOLUTELY THE MOST GORGEOUS LADY ON THE PLANET,” in all-caps, and another user offering up an imaginative comment of, “You look like the female figures in the front of wooden ships.” This latter comment likely refers to the iconic pose struck by the veteran model.

Lindsey has been making headlines recently for the upcoming release of her annual calendar, according to Maxim. The provocative photographs contained within the annual volume feature the beauty in a variety of compromising poses, each of which is designed to titillate the viewer to maximum effect. With the soon-to-be-released 2019 calendar being titled “Wet,” it seems like those who follow the blonde bombshell are due to get their money’s worth with this particular collection.

The calendar is currently up for pre-order, and can be ordered directly from Lindsey Pelas’ website.