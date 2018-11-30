WWE News: Two Matches Added To ‘TLC’ Event

WWE officially announced two new matches for the event that takes place December 16.

The WWE has announced two more matches for the upcoming TLC PPV event, and they’re a couple of feuds that are currently happening on the Raw brand.

WWE revealed that Elias would meet rival Bobby Lashley. The company also revealed that fan-favorite Finn Balor would enter the squared circle against Drew McIntyre in a grudge match.

This week on Raw, both Elias and Balor were robbed of victories by the heels. First, right as Elias was about to win a match against Lashley, Lio Rush interfered and Raw GM Baron Corbin made the match no disqualification, making the interference legal.

Balor faced Baron Corbin in the main event of Raw, but the heel GM turned things into a handicap match, adding Drew McIntyre to the equation. It ended up with McIntyre pinning Balor after landing a Claymore Kick. From there, Lashley added himself to the fight, and the trio beat Balor down as the show went off the air.

This sets all the parts in motion, but we’d expect there to be some more storyline development on the next two episodes of Raw to further the grudge between the four parties.

Here’s the full TLC card that has been announced so far:

Daniel Bryan (c) versus AJ Styles for the WWE Championship

Seth Rollins (c) versus Dean Ambrose for the Intercontinental Championship

Ronda Rousey (c) versus Nia Jax for the Raw Women’s Championship

Becky Lynch (c) versus Asuka versus Charlotte Flair for SmackDown Live Women’s Championship

Braun Strowman versus Baron Corbin (as long as Strowman is healed from his recent elbow surgery)

Mixed Match Challenge season 2 finals

Elias versus Bobby Lashley

Finn Balor versus Drew McIntyre

We’d expect to see a couple more matches announced for the card before it actually takes place. Specifically, we’d expect to see both Tag Team Championships defended. It’s also quite likely that the WWE will add a Cruiserweight Championship match to the card, even if it ends up on the preshow.

The card is also very heavy with Raw-branded matches right now, so we’d expect some other stories to develop on the SmackDown side of things and some new matches to come out of those.

TLC takes place at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, on December 16. It airs on the WWE Network and PPV at 8 p.m. ET, with the preshow starting at 7 p.m. ET. As reported by the Inquisitr, the match between Flair, Lynch, and Asuka will be the first-ever all women’s tables, ladders, and chairs match in the WWE.