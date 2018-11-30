Instagram Stunner Julianne Kissinger Teases Fans With Barely-There Lingerie-Style Ensemble, Flaunts Her Curves

Instagram model Julianne Kissinger has been sharing some very sultry shots to her Instagram Stories this week. The San Diego native, who previously popped up on the Maxim Hot 100 list, donned a teeny, tiny outfit of sorts and her fans are going wild over this look.

It looks like Julianne Kissinger’s latest Instagram Stories are designed to drive fans to her website where they can sign up to receive exclusive, sexy content. In one shot shared on her Instagram, she is alongside fellow Instagram model Maddy Belle, and the two are wearing skimpy lingerie outfits that show off their ample cleavage.

Kissinger, who mysteriously goes by the Instagram moniker juli.annee, shared a couple of additional shots that show her in these creative, skimpy, and enticing sexy ensembles. She donned a couple of different versions, one in blue and one in pink, that seem to be essentially ribbon wrapped around her body to resemble a sexy bikini or lingerie set.

What Julianne is wearing, both with the pink and the blue ribbon ensembles, shows off plenty of cleavage as well as Kissinger’s amazing abs and slender legs. The Instagram model made sure to capture the sexiest possible angles and she teased that her fans could get more shots if they joined her site.

The Instagram hottie has 4.8 million followers on her regular Instagram page. While that is where she puts most of her public content, Julianne also promotes her personal website, along with Twitter and Snapchat pages and a back-up Instagram page. Her backup page doesn’t have nearly as many followers as her main page, but Kissinger does post new content regularly and those who love her regular page will probably want to keep an eye on this secondary one too.

As the Inquisitr has previously shared, Kissinger doesn’t share a lot about her personal life on her social media pages these days. However, she does have a young daughter and in past posts, she has shared pictures of her and opened up about raising her little girl on her own.

Kissinger has been noticed by both Maxim and Sports Illustrated in the past, but she does seem to be taking a different path to building her brand in comparison to many of today’s Instagram models. Her fan base has been steadily rising since she first popped up on the social media site and started making a name for herself and those who follow her are confident that she’s got big things ahead of her.