‘World’s Sexiest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Flaunts Booty In Revealing Thong Bikini

Mexican weather presenter — and natural brunette knockout — Yanet Garcia took to Instagram just hours ago, as of the writing of this article, to show off her curvaceous figure for the world to see. Posting a seductive snapshot to the popular social media platform, one in which Yanet was seen showing off her pert posterior to great effect, the television personality left little to the imagination.

Much to the delight of her legions of fans and followers, with 8.2 million individual Instagram users following her every move, Yanet showcased her remarkable physique and feminine assets in her latest share. In this particular image, the Mexican model can be seen seated on a simple stone bench, leaning forward to give the audience a glimpse of her backside. Wearing a two-piece bikini with a sparse top and thong bottoms, a great expanse of tanned and toned flesh is offered up to her adoring admirers.

Yanet keeps her fashion accessories simplified in the photographic frame, opting for an over-sized straw sun hat with white trim as well as a pair of dark sunglasses to protect her from the solar rays. Her signature chestnut tresses are styled straight, and tumble down over her shoulders to rest at the middle of her bare back.

Yanet Garcia is backgrounded in the idyllic image by still seafom waters, cerulean blue skies peppered with thin clouds, and a small sailboat in the distance. A small beach umbrella on a wooden stake is thrust out from the ground, with recliners placed beneath it to take advantage of the shade it provides. Stone columns, pitted with age or by design, flank the Mexican model on either side, perfectly framing the shot and lending a classic aesthetic to the composition.

Although the image has only been live on Instagram for a short time, it has already gathered a great deal of positive acclaim, having attracted nearly 200,000 likes and almost 1,000 comments. Captioning the image in her native Spanish tongue, Yanet asked her fans and followers where they would like to travel, and what places around the world they might recommend to her.

Once dubbed by Maxim as “The World’s Sexiest Weather Girl,” Yanet Garcia has gone on to become a worldwide sensation — at least to most. Former boyfriend Douglas Martin, once enamored of her beauty and charms, deigned to dump Yanet in favor of a career in competitive gaming — Call of Duty to be more specific.