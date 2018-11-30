Fans Freak Out Over Kris Jenner’s ‘Mean Girls’ Cameo In Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank U, Next’ Music Video

After plenty of teasing to her fans, Ariana Grande has finally dropped her music video for her hit new song “Thank U, Next.”

As the Inquisitr shared yesterday, Ariana’s latest video was expected to be star-studded with cameos from celebs like Kris Jenner, Jennifer Coolidge, Matt Bennett, Courtney Chipolone, Jonathan Bennett, and Troye Sivan. The music video features scenes from Grande’s favorite movies including Mean Girls, 13 Going On 30, Legally Blonde, and Bring It On.

And while it was reported that Jenner would have a role in the video yesterday, fans didn’t quite know in what capacity it would be. But now that Grande has dropped the music video, fans got to see Kris Jenner in the role that she was born to play — a stage mom. In one of the part of the video, Grande is dancing with pals in a Santa skirt, hat, and top, mirroring the same scene made famous in Mean Girls.

But instead of Amy Poehler playing the role of the “cool mom,” Grande cast Jenner, who can be seen in a pink velour track suit, recording Grande and her pals before she busts a dance move in the aisle of the auditorium. Now that fans have finally seen Jenner’s role in Grande’s video, they are freaking out.

Jenner posted the clip on her Instagram page and it sent fans into a frenzy. Within just two hours of the video being posted, Jenner’s already racking up the views with over 2 million in addition to an impressive 22,000 comments. Some fans were quick to comment on how much they love the music video itself while countless others told Jenner that she was the best part of it.

“OMFG still not over it.”

“Yes, best person to play that role,” another fan wrote.

“I LOVE IT. You were iconic,” one more gushed.

“Best thing I’ve ever seen,” another chimed in.

And Jenner isn’t the only one who is proud of her cameo in the video. So far, some of Jenner’s daughters have shared the clip with their own armies of Instagram followers. Along with a clip of the video, Kim Kardashian shared that she thought her mom’s performance was so “f****ing funny.” Kardashian also showed a real-time clip of her mom holding up her phone and playing the video.

Additionally, Kendall Jenner called the video “genius” while also sharing the clip on her Instagram story. Kylie, Khloe, and Kourtney have yet to share the video on their own pages, but Kourtney did make sure to comment on her mom’s post calling her a “legend.”

You can watch the full “Thank U, Next” video on YouTube.