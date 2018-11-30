‘Playboy’ Playmate Sara Underwood Gets Wet In Sexy, Barely-There Beach Bikini In The Bahamas

Former Playboy Playmate Sara Underwood took to popular social media platform Instagram earlier today to share a sunny, sexy snapshot of herself playing in the water alongside a large porcine companion.

In this particular image, the blonde bombshell can be seen channeling the classic pin-up girl look as she flaunts her enviable figure in a brown string bikini bearing a polka-dot pattern. The bikini itself is extremely skimpy in terms of its design, thin fabric strips barely covering her breasts and doing little to obscure her modesty. The cut of the swimsuit complements Sara’s natural curves, flawless skin, and athletic physique. Her signature golden tresses fall straight in a pixie-cut style, with her bangs being held away from her face with the help of a cute yellow bow.

Paradise waters background the shot, paired up with a blue sky. A large prop-plane with prominent pontoons also stands out, all white with aqua accenting.

Joining Sara in the photographic frame is an animal friend in the form of a large pig, its smoke-colored bristles setting off quite the contrast to the rest of the idyllic aesthetic. Sara doesn’t seem to mind, though — she is preoccupied with feeding the large pig with treats of unknown description, and she smiles while doing so.

Having been live for approximately seven hours, Sara Underwood’s latest social media post has already garnered a lot of attention, accruing over 130,000 likes in addition to 700-plus comments. One user by the handle of _picsbypaj_ punned, “Well your day wasn’t boar-ing…” while another Instagram account by the name of therealrandyg also chimed in with a similar sentiment, writing “Absolute unit of a pig.”

Sara captioned the post with a positive statement regarding her current activities, “island hopping in the Bahamas,” and also offered a shout-out to her photographer and the designer of her seductive swimwear. Having taken this particular photo on an appropriately named Pig Beach, it appears that the model and actress is having fun in the sun!

Besides having been a prominent Playboy Playmate in the past, Sara Underwood is also famous for having co-hosted the popular G4 television Attack of the Show! for an extended period of time, contributing color commentary to the proceedings. Known for her bubbly, positive charm, Sara Jean Underwood has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry as a figure that continues to draw interest, despite having remained absent from the silver screen — and the small screen — for some time.