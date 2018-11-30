Gigi Hadid Stuns In An Off-The-Shoulder Outfit As She Poses For Vogue Eyewear Ad Campaign

After not posting anything on her Instagram feed for four consecutive days and making her fans eagerly wait for a new snap, supermodel Gigi Hadid finally treated her fans to a stunning new photograph on Friday evening.

Wearing a beautiful orange and pink printed off-the-shoulder top, Gigi flaunted her beautiful clavicle as she turned her head toward her left side to strike a pose. The picture was taken from the photoshoot of Gigi Hadid’s eyewear collection season II which she launched with Vogue.

Gigi posted the picture to announce that she will soon be launching her eyewear collection’s season III. Within a few minutes of going live, the post in question garnered 733,000 likes and close to 25,00 comments where fans praised Gigi for her stunning looks.

“Oh my God, I am speechless. You are my goddess,” one person commented on the picture.

“How come you’re always so beautiful?” a follower questioned.

“Zayn is so lucky,” another fan wrote, referring to Gigi’s singer boyfriend. Another fan expressed his feelings for Gigi in the following words.

“You are the most beautiful woman on earth. I love you so, so, so much Gigi,”

Per usual, other fans filled Gigi’s comments sections with countless kisses and hearts emojis, as well as with words and phrases like “wow,” “gorgeous,” “beautiful,” “stunning,” and “pretty.”

Hadid also posted a series of Instagram stories where she is posing for a photoshoot for her jewelry brand, Messika, wearing a red outfit with matching high-heel boots. She also posted a video with a Snapchat filter where she is heard singing, “I am waiting for my burger.”

Earlier in the week, Gigi posted some photos from her holiday in Miami where she was accompanied by some of her friends, as well as her brother, Anwar Hadid. Per an article by Miami, the 23-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel visited Miami’s historic Stiltsville on the edge of Biscayne Bay. She took a picture from the scenic location and posted it on her Instagram too.

The article also said that Hadid visited Miami to meet L.A.-based artist Austyn Weiner, who was born and raised in Miami. She earlier posted a black-and-white picture on her Instagram where she is featured sitting in a private jet and is seen dressed up very casually in a pair of jeans, a checkered-print shirt and a cap.

“Thanksgiving weekend plans dedicated to @austyn,” she wrote in the caption, adding that she is “V grateful.”

The Daily Mail also posted some sexy pics of the model taken during the holiday where she is featured wearing a maroon bikini while enjoying her day in a yacht. According to the report, Gigi was joined on the yacht by Anwar Hadid, Austyn, Farryn Truen, Leah McCarthy, Tyler Jove, Jamie Zuckerman, and Jacob Reyf. However, her boyfriend of four years — Zayn Malik — was missing from the picture.