Nicki Minaj Casts Video Featuring Strip Club Sisters Cardi B Allegedly Assaulted

It looks like hip hop's most high-profile feud involving women continues on.

With the release of her new “Good Form” music video on Thursday, November 29, it became clear to fans that Nicki Minaj is not quite ready to let her beef with Cardi B go, as it turns out that two of the dancers she hired to make cameos are the women Cardi was arrested for allegedly ordering an attack on over the summer.

People magazine reports that the blond-haired lookalikes, who show off their twerking skills in the NSFW visual, are indeed Baddie Gi and Jade. Baddie and Jade’s names may resonate to those who recall reports of Cardi B and her crew throwing bottles, chairs, and hookahs at the sisters as they were at the tail end of their shift at Angel’s Strip Club one early August morning in Queens, New York. Two months after the melee, Cardi was forced to turn herself in to the NYPD, with Variety and a whole host of other publications covering her highly publicized entrance and exit from a New York City precinct to be finger printed, photographed, and booked on charges of misdemeanor assault and reckless endangerment.

One can speculate that in recruiting Baddie and Jade, Nicki simply wished to show some love to a couple of bartenders from her native borough. But given the history that all three vixens share in common, so far as violent altercations involving Cardi goes, it is hard to imagine that such a controversial collaboration came together by sheer coincidence.

The release of the Colin Tilley-directed feature comes only days after news broke about Tekashi 6ix9ine’s team undermining a deal he signed with the Cardi B-affiliated brand, Fashion Nova, by erasing a prior recorded reference to the brand in his song, “MAMA.” According to Cosmopolitan, Minaj, who is featured on the track along with Kanye West, demanded that the lyrics be amended out of respect for her rationale in the long running feud she’s got going with her Bronx rival.

“MAMA” also happens to be the track that Kanye and Nicki had joined Tekashi to record during a trip he made to Los Angeles prior to his arrest on federal armed robbery and racketeering charges. Baddie Gi and Jade were actually supposed to be in that video, but of course, per TMZ, it was shut down due to gun shots — and they never got around to completing the project.

The new developments come one month after Nicki Minaj and Cardi B appeared to bury the hatchet following a day-long marathon of tweets and Instagram posts that ended with Nicki writing, “let’s focus on positive things only from here on out,” and Cardi responding, “let’s keep it positive and keep it pushing,” per the Inquisitr.