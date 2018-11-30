Halsey Stuns In Skimpy Lacy Bustier Top In Latest Sizzling Instagram Snap

The singer has never been afraid of showing some skin on her social media account.

Pop star Halsey is back at it again with the stunning social media posts.

The “Without Me” singer graced her 10.1 million followers on Instagram with yet another smoldering look in the latest snap to her ever-growing account on the social media platform.

In today’s sexy shot, Halsey dons a black lace bustier that flattered her enviable body perfectly and looked like it came straight off the runway of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, where she performed earlier this month. The formfitting strapless piece of lingerie hugged the star’s curves and tiny waist in all the right ways, and put an ample amount of cleavage on display for the world to see.

Halsey was all dolled up for the alluring selfie, wearing a full face of makeup that featured a a thick, winged eyeliner and a bold cranberry red lip. She wore the short locks of her brunette pixie cut spiked up in an edgy style, and accessorized the barely-there look with a pair of long, dangling silver statement earrings that had a cross in the middle, as well as two smaller hoops filling out her second and third ear piercings.

“She bite,” she simply captioned the photo, which amassed over 600,000 likes in just two hours.

The shot is a stark contrast to the singer’s Instagram upload from yesterday. In the second most recent post on her page, Halsey wears nothing but a tiny white towel wrapped around her body, as well as her hair. She showcases her natural beauty and freckles with a fresh face that gives the appearance that she had just stepped out of the shower when she decided to snap the selfie.

Her followers seemed to be just as much a fan of the au naturel look as they were of today’s, as the photo received over 1 million likes within the last 24 hours.

As if her Instagram photos weren’t enough to talk about, the singer has made headlines recently for both her career and personal life. As her latest single “Without Me” has been rapidly climbing the Billboard Hot 100 chart where it has spent two weeks in the No. 4 position, rumors around her relationship status have been swirling as well.

Halsey has recently been linked to guitar-playing heartthrob John Mayer after some flirty social media exchanges over the last few weeks, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. She also turned heads when she stepped out with British alt-rocker Yungblud, though a source tells E! News that things between the pair are just “casual.”