Kesha And Lady Gaga Refer To Katy Perry As ‘Mean’ In Leaked Text Conversation From Dr. Luke Legal Battle

Leaked court documents from Kesha’s legal battle with producer Dr. Luke show a text conversation between Kesha and Lady Gaga calling singer Katy Perry “mean,” Us Weekly is reporting. Kesha sued Dr. Luke in 2014, alleging that he sexually assaulted her in 2005 as well as verbally and emotionally abusing her over the years, resulting in Kesha developing an eating disorder. Gaga and Perry got brought into the mix when Gaga and Kesha both heard rumors of Perry also being raped by Dr. Luke. Perry was brought into court in July 2017, where she denied these claims. Now, a text message conversation between Gaga and Kesha from February 2016 has leaked, where they condemn Perry for not coming forward about her alleged rape.

“Was crying a lot today and needed my mom. I’m really upset with Katy Perry,” Kesha texted Gaga according to court documents. “She could bring the whole thing to a head but she won’t.”

“She is probably really afraid to lose everything,” Gaga responded. “U are really strong standing up to him, she’s not as strong as u yet.”

“Your [sic] right,” Kesha wrote. “I need to find sympathy and empathy for her. she’s so mean. it’s hard.”

“Do u want me to see if I can talk to her,” Gaga asked. “I know she’s mean. … She makes me angry about s–t [but] I just try to have empathy for her.”

“it’s not my battle,” Kesha wrote, ending the conversation.

.@katyperry & I have grown up in the industry together. We’ve gone through both celebrations & differences w/ each other. These are old texts. We’ve matured, gotten over the past, love each other & share deep respect. Katy is my friend and is truly a kind soul. End of story. ❤️ — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 30, 2018

Perry was also said to have testified that she felt “pressured” to stand up for Kesha and that she would rather stay out of the situation. Perry also noted in her deposition that she has empathy for both Kesha and Dr. Luke and has no way of knowing what the truth is. She pointed out that the only two people who know what really happened are Dr. Luke and Kesha themselves. While Kesha has yet to comment on the text messages, Gaga took to Twitter today to clarify the situation.

“@katyperry & I have grown up in the industry together. We’ve gone through both celebrations & differences w/ each other,” she wrote. “These are old texts. We’ve matured, gotten over the past, love each other & share deep respect. Katy is my friend and is truly a kind soul. End of story.”

Perry seemed to support Gaga’s claim that there was no bad blood between the two, responding to Gaga’s tweet with, “Love you too friend. Onward and upward.”

As for Kesha, she will reportedly continue to fight to get out of her contract with Dr. Luke. While she released the powerful anthem “Praying” earlier this year about her traumatic experiences, Dr. Luke still gets a percentage of her music sales due to their previous contract. Dr. Luke has sued Kesha for defamation following her allegations.