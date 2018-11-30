Olympic Swimmer Ryan Lochte & Wife Kayla Rae Reid Expecting Baby No 2

There must be something in the water — Ryan Lochte’s wife, Kayla Rae Reid, is pregnant with the couple’s second child. The Olympic athlete and July, 2015’s Playboy Playmate of the Month, who have been married for nearly one year, shared their happy news on social media on Friday, November 30.

“BOOM!!!! Baby number 2,” Lochte wrote on Instagram, adding that he can’t wait to bring his soon-to-be family of four to the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics.

“We are SO SO EXCITED! Baby #2. We can’t wait to meet you already,” gushed Reid on her Instagram page.

The pair used the same exact family photo for their pregnancy announcement. In the pic, Reid, Lochte, and their 17-month-old son, Caiden Zane, are all wearing white sweaters and jeans. The proud father is holding a picture of his wife’s latest sonogram, and the glowing expectant mother is holding her first born — who is adorably raising up his top to look at his tummy.

“Caiden is hands down the best part of our lives, so we can’t wait to grow our family together and watch him become a big brother,” the ecstatic duo told People.

The new baby is due to arrive in June.

During the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, it was revealed that Lochte and Reid were dating. The 34-year-old swimmer proposed to his love a few months later, on October 9, 2016, with a five-carat diamond ring designed by the Bridal Rings Company of Los Angeles, according to Us Weekly.

They welcomed their first child, Caiden, the following year, on June 8, 2017, and then the new parents tied the knot in a simple courthouse ceremony in Gainesville, Florida, on January 2, 2018, with the 12-time Olympic medalist’s father, Steven Lochte, serving as a witness.

The newlyweds then held a more formal wedding ceremony for 100 family members and friends on September 9, 2018, at the Morrow Ranch in Palm Springs, California. Caiden was the ring bearer and wore the same custom Giorgio Verdi beige suit as his dad.

“A lot of our morals, where we’ve come from, things that have happened to us, and so many things in life clicked, and we were just like, ‘Oh my god, you want the same things, I want the same things.’ It was more than just lust and infatuation. Everything else didn’t even really matter,” 27-year-old Reid told Us Weekly about why her relationship with Lochte works.