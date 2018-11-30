Several Dog Food Brands Recalled Because Of Deadly Levels Of Vitamin D

The FDA warns pet owners to carefully look at the manufacturing stamp on any bags of dry food they’ve recently purchased.

This has been a harsh year for dog food manufacturers, as there have been over 20 dog food recalls in 2018 that range from botulism to salmonella. Similarly, a well-known pet food manufacturing company, Sunshine Mills, has issued a voluntary recall this weekend for three popular dry dog food brands. Each of the affected bags runs the risk of containing too much vitamin D, which can cause serious health issues for man’s best friend. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) posted the recall on November 27.

The brands in question include Triumph, Sportsman’s Pride, and Evolve Puppy. Per WSVN7, the puppies and adult dogs that eat this food could develop the symptoms of elevated vitamin D consumption. Most animals will exhibit minor symptoms such as weight loss, increased thirst, and loss of appetite.

It’s also possible for dogs to suffer from vomiting, excessive drooling, and increased urination. In some cases, they may even develop renal dysfunction as a result of excessive vitamin D. This serious illness makes dogs extremely uncomfortable and can lead to a dramatically shortened lifespan if treatment isn’t sought immediately.

The FDA indicated that this recall has wide-reaching implications because it affects products with a “Best Buy” date code ranging anywhere from November 1, 2018, to November 8, 2018. Consumers can check the back of the dog food bag to find the “Best Buy” code. The FDA also released the following list of impacted products, which were sold throughout the U.S., Canada, Columbia, Israel, Japan, Puerto Rico, and South Korea:

14 lbs Evolve Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food Bag, UPC: 0-73657-00862-0

28 lbs Evolve Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food Bag, UPC: 0-73657-00863-7

40 lbs Sportsman’s Pride Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food Bag, UPC: 0-70155-10566-0

40 lbs Sportsman’s Pride Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food Bag, UPC: 0-70155-10564-0

5 lbs Triumph Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food Bag, UPC: 0-73657-00873-6

16 lbs Triumph Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food Bag, UPC: 0-73657-00874-3

30 lbs Triumph Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food Bag, UPC 0-73657-00875-0

If you find any of these products in your home, you should either return them to the store for a full refund or throw them away. Anyone who decides to throw a potentially harmful product away should take steps to ensure no wildlife will be able to access the food.

Dmytro Zinkevych / Shutterstock

If your dog has exhibited any of the previously listed symptoms of vitamin D toxicity, it’s important to contact your veterinarian for a full checkup. You can also contact Sunshine Mills with any additional questions or concerns about this dog food recall by calling (800) 705-2111 or emailing customer.service@sunshinemills.com.