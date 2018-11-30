Sarah Palin Reveals Alaska Home Was Damaged In Earthquake

The state was hit by a 7.0 magnitude earthquake on Friday afternoon.

An intense 7.0 magnitude earthquake hit Alaska on Friday afternoon, causing devastating damage across the Anchorage area, including to the home of former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin.

Palin took to her Twitter account shortly after the natural disaster hit requesting prayers for her home state and to express relief that her family was okay, but also revealing that her house was not.

“So thankful to be safe,” she wrote on the social media account. “Praying for our state following the earthquake.”

The 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee, who resides in Wasilla, did not elaborate any more on the extent of the damage to her house.

The first quake hit about eight miles north of Anchorage, CNBC reported, and was followed by a 5.8 magnitude aftershock shortly after. Both caused extensive damage across the city.

“There is major infrastructure damage across Anchorage,” a statement from the Anchorage Police Department said. “Many homes and buildings are damaged. Many roads and bridges are closed. Stay off the roads if you don’t need to drive. Seek a safe shelter. Check on your surrounding and loved ones.”

A tsunami warning was issued following the quakes but was canceled after scientists monitored gauges and saw that there were no big waves generated from the disaster.

Alaska Governor Bill Walker issued a disaster declaration in the aftermath of the quake and has said that he has been in contact with the White House and, along with Major General Laurie Hummel, is working with emergency responders.

Governor Walker is with the Alaska Army National Guard right now, assessing the damage in Anchorage from this morning’s earthquake. pic.twitter.com/nhbaGtKZfX — Governor Bill Walker (@AkGovBillWalker) November 30, 2018

Social media has been flooded with photos and videos showing the damage caused by the earthquake. Across Anchorage, buildings are cracked, ceilings tiles have fallen, and roads have been fractured. One photo shared on twitter even shows a car stranded on a chunk of pavement surrounded by giant cracks in the road.

This is near the airport pic.twitter.com/9kzQqE1yfT — Sergey (10-1) (@thatSergey) November 30, 2018

According to CNN, nearly 10,000 Municipal Light and Power customers are without power, and those checking in on loved ones inside and outside of the state have been instructed to opt for text messages or social media as opposed to phone lines to contact each other.

If you are trying to contact loved ones affected by the #earthquake in Alaska, use text and social media to reach out. Phone lines may be overwhelmed and often, texts can make it through when voice calls can't. https://t.co/MgUhyHcjRW — FEMA (@fema) November 30, 2018

CNN reported that the United States Geological Survey says earthquakes are a common occurrence in the state of Alaska, though one resident of 37 years told the news outlet that today’s was the “most violent” one she’d ever experienced.

“It shook like I have never felt anything shake before. It just didn’t stop,” Palmer, Alaska, resident Kristin Dossett said. “It kept going and got louder and louder, and things just fell everywhere–everything off my dressers, off my bookcases, my kitchen cupboard. Just broken glass everywhere.”