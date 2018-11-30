Kate Middelton & Meghan Markle Have ‘A Bond No One Can Break,’ A Source Tells ‘Us Weekly’ As Feud Rumors Fly

Rumors of a feud between Kate Middelton and Meghan Markle have been swirling around lately. Speculation of a spat escalated after an announcement that Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, were moving out of Nottingham Cottage in London — heading for new digs at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, England. Talk of discord between William and Harry made the news as well, alongside the clamor of their wives alleged conflict. Despite all of the rumors, however, it seems as though Kate and Meghan might get along after all — and that the “feud” may be getting beefed up for the media.

“The ‘feud’ is definitely being played up. Are they the best of friends? No. Do they speak every waking second? No. Do they hate each other? Absolutely not,” a source told Us Weekly of the apparent disconnect between the two royal women.

The two Duchesses are quite different — Meghan is described as outgoing, and that extroverted personality contrasts with Kate’s quiet demeanor. Meghan did spend quite a lot of time with Kate while she was pregnant with Prince Louis, and even shared some healthy eating tips with the Duchess.

“Kate is English, and not as initially warm as Meghan is. That’s how she is by nature. Kate and Meghan have really grown to love and respect one another. They just have different approaches based on where they grew up,” a source told People.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Though the two have been getting along quite well — as far as the eye can see — there was a bit of drama behind the scenes, allegedly. According to People, Kate left a dress fitting for Princess Charlotte ahead of Meghan’s wedding in tears, though the source blamed the outburst on Kate’s post-baby hormones.

As far as the quarrel between brothers William and Harry, the Sunday Times reported that the princes would be getting separate offices, instead of working jointly in their current Kensington workspace. Though Harry’s marriage seems to be the reason for the brothers parting ways professionally, a source told the Sunday Times that differences in the type of work the brothers will now participate in was the real reason for the office switch.

Nevertheless, the two women appear to respect one another — and the difficult task they face — while being in the public eye constantly. A source close to the royal family told Us Weekly that the women share a strong and special relationship, despite all the speculation surrounding an alleged feud.

“They are two women under serious amounts of pressure, stress and under a huge spotlight that no one can relate to – they will always have a bond that no one can break,” the source revealed.