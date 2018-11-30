Ice Cube’s New Album ‘Everythang’s Corrupt’ Officially Has A Tracklist

Ice Cube prepares rap comeback as the 'Super OG' on December 7.

Earlier this year, on November 9, Ice Cube released a heated new single called “Arrest the President.” The song took aim at Donald Trump and sparked controversy immediately upon release. The recent single was a lead-up to his new album Everythang’s Corrupt, which is slated to hit record stores and streaming platforms on December 7.

Despite being a highly polarizing song, “Arrest the President” has already garnered over a million views on YouTube.

According to a report from Hot New Hip Hop, Ice Cube’s new album now officially has a tracklist, kicking off with the intro track “Super OG” and ending with the song “Good Cop, Bad Cop.” The song titles suggest that Ice Cube hasn’t strayed far from his previous gangsta-rap roots and is still as aggressive as ever. Also, the rapper will apparently be collaborating with rapper Too $hort for the new album on the song “Ain’t Got No Haters.”

Everythang’s Corrupt is set to feature the following tracklist:

Super OG (Intro) Arrest The President Chase Down The Bully Don’t Bring Me No Bag Bad Dope On Them Pills Fire Water Streets Shed Tears Ain’t Got No Haters (feat. Too $hort) Can You Dig It? That New Funkadelic One For The Money Still In The Kitchen Non Believers Everythang’s Corrupt Good Cop Bad Cop

Ice Cube also took to Twitter today, reminding fans that the album will be available next Friday, posting an image that states the rapper is “Still in the Kitchen.”

Everythang’s Corrupt will be distributed by Interscope Records and is the 10th full-length album to be released by Ice Cube overall.

Ice Cube came into prominence in the late 1980s as one of the most vocal members of the rap group N.W.A. The group produced hit singles like “Straight Outta Compton” and “F*** the Police,” bringing an aggressive side to rap that, at the time, hadn’t been seen by mainstream audiences. Cube ultimately parted ways with the group, producing his first solo album AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted in 1990, which has since sold over a million copies.

His follow-up, Death Certificate, scored the rapper another platinum album, and his 1992 album The Predator went on to be the best-selling Ice Cube album to date, going double-platinum.

In 2015, the biopic Straight Outta Compton retold the story of Ice Cube’s original group, N.W.A., with Cube’s own son O’shea Jackson Jr. taking on the role of Ice Cube himself.

Straight Outta Compton was a critical hit, scoring an 87 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and took in more than $200 million at the worldwide box office.