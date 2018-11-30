Kareem Hunt Video Released, Shows Kansas City Chiefs RB In Hotel Incident

A video clip recently released to TMZ Sports shows Kansas City Chiefs star running back Kareem Hunt shoving, bull-rushing, and kicking a woman in a Cleveland Hotel.

Per the report, in the video, Kareem is featured “arguing with a 19-year-old woman outside of his room at The Metropolitan Hotel at 3:22 AM on February 10, 2018.” He then turns a corner to confront the woman and then is seen shoving her hard.

The video also shows the woman hitting him in the face in retaliation, and that’s when he is seen losing his temper. Although his friends tried to hold him back, Hunt knocks one of this friends into the woman resulting in both of them flying into a wall.

As can be seen in the footage, both the woman and Hunt’s friend appeared absolutely shocked but he didn’t stop there. He made his way toward the female again and kicked her while she crouched on the ground and knocked her over.

Per the report, although police arrived at the scene, no one was arrested. Police reports obtained by TMZ Sports show that law enforcement obtained the CCTV-camera footage from the hotel to submit as evidence to the prosecutors.

Still, Hunt was not arrested by the cops and no charges were filed against him because officers couldn’t determine if he committed a crime, the report said.

Upon interrogation, the woman told police that the fight took place after she was kicked out of Kareem’s room because she refused to hook up with one of the guys in his entourage.

Kareem’s friends, however, told the cops during the investigation that the woman reacted crazily when she was told to leave the room and also used the n-word for Kareem. To top it off, she struck one of the 2017 Pro Bowler’s female friends that escalated the situation and things turned physical.

According to TMZ Sports, it isn’t clear as to why the NFL didn’t take any action against Hunt. In 2014, the former American football running back Ezekiel Elliott knocked out his then-fiancee in a hotel elevator and the NFL had suspended him indefinitely — only after TMZ Sports published the brutal video, the article said. The NFL said that they only learned about the incident after the outlet published it.

The report further added that since the incident involving Elliott surfaced, the NFL has been stricter with players who have been accused of being violent toward women.

TMZ Sports said that the outlet has reached out to the NFL for a comment, but hasn’t heard back from them yet.