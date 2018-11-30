Margot Robbie Says She Won’t Have Kids Anytime Soon: ‘I Can’t Cope With Two Puppies, Let Alone Children’

While actress Margot Robbie is really enjoying married life at the moment, that doesn’t mean that she’s ready for kids anytime soon.

As the Inquisitr reported, Robbie recently dished about life as a married woman, calling it the “most fun ever.” The actress tied the knot to producer and screenwriter Tom Ackerley in December of 2016 — and though they’re no longer in the newlywed phase of their marriage, Margot is still loving married life.

“Being married is actually the most fun ever,” Robbie dished. “Life got way more fun somehow. I have a responsibility being someone’s wife, I want to be better.”

But Margot is setting the record straight in a new interview about her future. According to People, the actress claims that she is not ready to have children anytime soon, citing that she can barely even handle her two dogs. As Robbie explained, her husband recently brought home a puppy from an animal shelter on his trip home from the airport. This is in addition to their 2-year-old dog, who Robbie says still acts like a puppy. The actress suggested that they just foster the dog for a week — but her husband insisted that they keep the pooch.

“My husband’s saying, ‘No! We’re keeping her,’ and I’m saying, ‘We absolutely cannot and if anything, you are now cementing in my mind that we cannot have kids. I can’t cope with two puppies, let alone children!'”

“If I’m looking into my future 30 years from now, I want to see a big Christmas dinner with tons of kids there,” Robbie went on to say. “But definitely not at the moment. That’s 100 percent certain.”

And Robbie’s busy schedule may have something to do with her plans to hold off on starting a family for the time being as well. As the Inquisitr recently shared, the 28-year-old plays the role of Queen Elizabeth I in the upcoming movie Mary, Queen of Scots. It was a lot of work for Margot to transform into the role, spending a whopping three hours in hair and makeup to get into character.

And the actress, who normally plays the role of a beautiful woman in films, said that she wanted to take the role in this movie because it wasn’t a role that was based on looks.

“I didn’t want to pick up another script where I was the wife or the girlfriend— just a catalyst for the male storyline. It was uninspiring,” the actress shared.

Saoirse Ronan also stars in the film, playing the role of Mary Stuart.

Mary Queen of Scots hit theaters on December 7.