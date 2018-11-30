50 Cent Says He Wouldn’t Care If His Son Got Hit By A Bus

50 Cent had some extremely harsh words aimed towards his son Marquise Jackson on Instagram, as reported by TMZ.

The rapper’s 21-year-old son was shown in a photo hanging out with the son of Supreme McGriff, someone 50 Cent has a heated history with. In the comments on the photo, Curtis Jackson, 50 Cent’s real name, said “if both these little n****s got hit by a bus, I wouldn’t have a bad day.”

The original post came from Instagram user meccapolis. 50 Cent’s comment immediately sparked a slew of users questioning how he could say something like that about his own son. One user said, “nah how is he saying this about his son.” Another user called 50’s comment “f*****g disgusting.”

Marquise and 50 Cent haven’t had the best relationship over the last several years, and the latest drama on Instagram just seems to be another example of the dislike between the father and his son.

This is definitely not the first time 50 Cent and his son have taken public shots at each other — and if the past is any indication, it won’t be the last. They’ve publicly dissed each other, both on various social media posts and in their music.

On Father’s Day, Marquise posted a photo of himself on Instagram sitting alone with the caption “Father’s Day lunch lol.”

In another instance, 50 Cent publicly bashed his ex — and Marquise’s mother — which prompted the younger Jackson to respond with, “And y’all wonder why I don’t respect him as a man or father? You had a good run but it’s over big fella lol it’s been a decade. You’re 40+ you can grow up any day now.”

Part of the issue between 50 Cent and Marquise Jackson is the heated relationship between Curtis Jackson and Marquise’s mother, Shaniqua Tompkins. Back in 2009, Tompkins attempted to sue 50 Cent for $50 million, but the suit was tossed out. However, that most certainly didn’t leave the relationship between the two on the best of terms.

The reason Jackson isn’t fond of the other man in the photo is that 50 Cent has had a long-running beef with his father, Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff. While McGriff is a former Ja Rule and Irv Gotti associate — two more people 50 doesn’t get along with — the hatred runs deeper, with Supreme allegedly having plotted to kill 50 Cent.

Currently, McGriff is serving a life sentence for murder conspiracy and drug trafficking.

According to the report from TMZ, 50 Cent has never actually met McGriff’s son, and Marquise Jackson didn’t know the full back-story when he took the photo with the younger McGriff.