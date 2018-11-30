Ariana Grande Replaces Selena Gomez As Most Streamed Artist Worldwide On Spotify

This year continues to be a record-breaking year for pop sensation Ariana Grande, who is still reeling from the success of her single “Thank U, Next.” The song was released earlier this month and surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify in just 11 days. Now, the former Victorious star has taken the title of “Most Streamed Artist Worldwide” on the streaming service, according to Billboard.

As of Friday, November 30, Grande hit the historic milestone on Spotify by gaining over 46.9 million monthly listeners. The “Sweetener” singer took the title from Selena Gomez, who previously stood at number one with 38.7 million users listening to her single with DJ Snake, Ozuna, and Cardi B called “Taki Taki.”

Grande heard of the news this morning and took to Twitter to express her gratitude.

“Sheesh, thank u,” the pop star wrote.

In addition to holding the top spot on Spotify, Grande’s single has stood at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for three weeks. Grande is also the first female artist to debut at No. 1 on the singles chart this year.

“Thank U, Next” already made history this month when it became the fastest single to reach 100 million streams. Not only that, but it also became the song with the most streams in a 24-hour period. Grande broke Taylor Swift’s previous record of 9.1 million in 2017 with an additional 500,000 plays, Official Charts reported.

Grande has created a lot of buzz in November as she kept fans on the edge of their seats waiting for her “Thank U, Next” music video. The video featured reenacted scenes from Mean Girls, 13 Going On 30, Legally Blonde, and Bring It On, four of Grande’s favorite films with strong female leads.

In the weeks leading up to the music video’s release, Grande teased fans with photos from the set of her dressed as the films’ characters. She also released a trailer for the upcoming video, which followed the iconic Mean Girls scene where high school students told their own stories about the popular girl Regina George. The trailer even showed a few familiar faces from the original movie.

Finally, the evening before the video’s release, Grande gave fans one more sneak peek with a behind-the-scenes video set to the “Thank U, Next” audio track. The much-anticipated music video itself was released on Friday, November 30 at 3 p.m.

In addition to the “Thank U, Next” music video, Grande’s four-part docuseries was released on YouTube Premium. The series, titled Ariana Grande: Dangerous Woman Diaries, gives fans an exclusive look behind the scenes of Grande’s Dangerous Woman tour last year as well as a few concert performances. The series will also be rolled out over the next several weeks for free on Grande’s YouTube channel.