Eddie Murphy’s Ex-Wife Nicole Murphy, 50, Flaunts Her Killer Body In Skimpy Bikini On Instagram

Nicole Murphy is living proof that age is but a number. The 50-old-old model and TV personalty took to her Instagram account on Thursday to share a sizzling snap of herself in a skimpy bikini as she continues to enjoy a lavish vacation in Thailand.

In the snap, the ex-wife of actor Eddie Murphy is featured rocking a bright mint green bikini that, according to her caption, can be worn two different ways. The bandeau bikini features two thick straps that she is wearing tied under her breasts. While it is unclear how the swimsuit could be worn differently, it likely involves the extra straps.

Murphy is leaning against a black-top counter while on her tiptoes, in a pose that puts her killer body on full display. The photo accentuates the Hollywood Exes star’s toned abs and slim waist — as well as her muscular thighs and arms, one of which she is holding up.

Murphy is looking down in the photo, but it appears that she is wearing dark eye makeup and mascara on her lashes. As for her hair, she continues to rock her signature pixie cut impeccably. To complete her beach fashion look, the actress and businesswoman is wearing different gold jewelry, including chains around her neck, and bracelets.

According to the caption, the bikini she is wearing is by Keva J Swimwear. The snap, which the personality star shared with her 875,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 42,000 likes and 750-plus comments from users — most of whom commented about how good she looks.

“I’m younger and look nowhere close to this. It should be a crime to look this fine!” one Instagram user wrote. Another added, “This is a 50 year old woman…. like wtf.”

According to the post’s geotag, Murphy is at Sava Beach Villas, a modern private villa located in front of Natai Beach in the Phang Nga province. As the Daily Mail reported, Murphy is in Thailand enjoying vacation time with her friends. In another post, the publication noted, Murphy said she was in Phuket — which is where the movie The Beach, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, was filmed.

Murphy, who divorced Eddie Murphy in 2006 after 13 years of marriage and five children together, is rumored to be dating former NBA player Jim Jackson, according to Black Sports Online.

Meanwhile, 57-year-old Eddie Murphy is expecting his 10th child, sharing the child with fiancee Paige Butcher. He began dating Butcher in 2012. The two welcomed their first child together, daughter Izzy, in May of 2016.