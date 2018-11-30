Michelle Obama’s Memoir ‘Becoming’ Already The Best-Selling Book Of 2018, And It Only Took 15 Days

Former first lady Michelle Obama has a massive winner on her hands with her memoir titled Becoming. The book was a hit the minute it hit book shelves, and now it already accomplished a major milestone.

As the Inquisitr previously revealed, Michelle Obama’s book Becoming sold 1.4 million copies in its first week. By accomplishing that, it outsold President Donald Trump’s 1987 book Trump: The Art of the Deal. The former first lady’s book also beat Hillary Clinton’s Living History and Bob Woodward’s Fear in terms of first-week sales.

Now, Entertainment Weekly details that Obama’s book is hitting new accomplishments with its blockbuster sales. In just 15 days of sales, Michelle’s Becoming has already become the best-selling book of 2018.

The memoir sold a stunning 725,000 copies on the first day it was available in print, and it has now topped 2 million copies sold. That number includes all formats of Obama’s book: audio, e-book, and hardcover.

The blockbuster book is already hitting a sixth printing, and that will mean Becoming will have 3.4 million copies circulating across the United States and Canada. The impressive sales numbers are sure to continue for a while yet, as Michelle still has several stops ahead on her 10-city book tour. She will then head to Europe for some book tour dates.

Michelle Obama's memoir "Becoming" sells 2 million copies in 15 days to become the bestselling book of 2018, publisher says.

As the Washington Post details, the stunning pace that Obama’s Becoming is selling at is rarely seen with non-fiction books, especially political memoirs. For example, Hillary Clinton’s memoir sold 1 million copies in a month.

Former President Bill Clinton’s memoir My Life quickly sold 1 million copies, but took a while to hit 2 million. As for former President George W. Bush and his memoir Decision Points, his book did sell 2 million copies fairly quickly, but it took several weeks.

It certainly doesn’t hurt that Oprah Winfrey named Obama’s Becoming as her new Book Club selection, and Michelle has been joined by husband — and former President Barack Obama — at some of her tour dates. Oprah — and actress Reese Witherspoon — have popped up at some events too.

How high will the sales totals go for Michelle Obama’s memoir? Fans of the former first lady are going crazy over this book, and the audio version has been especially popular, as she read it herself. Becoming was expected to be a massive hit, but it has performed beyond most expectations already — and it looks like it’s going to be selling a lot more copies before the sales numbers taper off.