Ozzy Osbourne Nearly Died From A Manicure

The rocker had to undergo emergency surgery in October due to a serious infection in his thumb.

Pampering yourself is supposed to be a relaxing experience, but for British rocker Ozzy Osbourne, the outcome was quite the opposite. According to the Daily Mail, the singer was nearly left dead after a manicure gone awry.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Black Sabbath frontman was forced to postpone his October 6 show at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. The cancellation of part of the U.S. leg of his two year “No More Tours 2” run came after a thumb infection — one that caused the digit to swell up to the size of a light bulb — got so bad that he was forced to undergo emergency surgery.

“I was in the hospital for a couple of days and had emergency surgery, and I remember waking up in the morning and Sharon said ‘What the f**k have you done to your hand?'” the rocker told the Daily Star at the time.

He shared a number of photos to his Instagram account concerning his medical emergency, including one image that showed most of his right hand completely covered in gauze tape as he sat in a bed at the hospital.

While he was expected to return to the stage on October 9, Ozzy ultimately had to reschedule all four of the remaining shows of the tour for a later date in 2019 — due to the need for additional surgeries to treat the multiple infections he was suffering from.

“I’m so f***ing bummed about cancelling these shows,” he wrote in an Instagram post from the hospital. “The tour had been going great and we were really looking forward to these last few gigs. We’re hoping everyone will be patient and we’ll look forward to seeing them at the shows next year.”

Ozzy revealed that the infection was so bad that he could have died if it had entered his bloodstream.

“The funny things is, they reckon I got it from a manicure!,” he shared, noting that his injury wasn’t going to stop him from bringing his tour to the U.K. in February of next year.

After his release, Ozzy posted a new video to his Instagram account, “checking in” and letting his 2.5 million followers know that his thumb had survived the infection. He also said that he would be ready to rock at Ozzfest on New Year’s Eve.

The Daily Mail reported that Ozzy explained the injury as proving to be especially difficult because he is right handed.

“You can’t wipe your own a**,” he said. “And I didn’t have many f***ing volunteers who would do it for me.”