Newly promoted Fortuna Dusseldorf could pose a problem for 10th-place Bundesliga side FSV Mainz 05 if the higher-ranked club get complacent.

As they attempt to climb the German Bundesliga table, currently sitting in 10th place, per Sky Sports, FSV Mainz 05 will look to stay focused and take the full three points off newly promoted minnows Fortuna Dusseldorf, who are fighting a relegation battle — the team has taken just nine points from 12 games and bears a painful goal differential of -15 — in the kickoff match of the German domestic league’s Round 13, a game that will live stream from Dusseldorf, in western Germany along the Rhine river.

The start of the match is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Central European Time at 54,600-seat Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany, on Friday, November 30.

“We have our job to fulfill, whether we are favorites or not, we want to put our stamp on the game in football, the goal is clear: we want the three points,” said Mainz Coach Sandro Schwarz, according to SWR Sport. “They have performed very well for a newcomer and have a top coach in Friedhelm Funkel. But Dusseldorf is not Dortmund.”

At the same time, Schwarz comes into the Friday Bundesliga match facing a daunting list of injuries to several of his players. Midfielders Levin Oztunali and Ridle Baku remain questionable, and 25-year-old center-back Alexander Hack may lose out as Schwarz is reportedly considering playing just two at the back against the 17th-place hosts on Friday, according to a report by the Wiesbadener Tagblatt newspaper.

Last weekend’s 3-3 draw with Bayern Munich has been the high point of Fortuna Dusseldorf’s season. Alexander Hassenstein / Getty Images

