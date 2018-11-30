Showtime To Premiere Four Music Documentaries For December, Including Korn, GG Allin, And Agnostic Front

For those seeking an alternative to holiday viewing, Showtime is rocking hard this December.

The month of December is often dominated by holiday programming by television networks. New Christmas specials — and repeats of old ones — take over the small screen. Showtime, however, is giving viewers an alternative to the holiday viewing buffet by offering four rock documentaries, beginning on December 11.

According to Revolver, the four-day event kicks off with with the rock-doc Jeff Beck: Still on the Run. It will premiere at 10 P.M. EST. The following day at the same time, Showtime will premiere Agnostic Front: Godfathers of Hardcore. On December 13, GG Allin: All in the Family will precede Korn’s Brian ‘Head’ Welch: Loud Krazy Love’s December 14 premiere.

Showtime also made a trailer for all four documentaries available on YouTube.

Korn’s Showtime documentary is expected to focus primarily on Brian ‘Head’ Welch’s perspective of the band during their rise to fame — and explore his reasons for parting ways with Korn in 2005. During that time, Welch took the unexpected leap from rock stardom to become a devout Christian.

According to Baptist Press, Welch turned to religion as a last resort.

“I was addicted to methamphetamines and tried everything, rehab, stuff on the internet, but nothing helped me kick it. I was trying on my own to quit and couldn’t do it. I wanted to die. No one knew what I was going through. I could not quit. Church was my last shot. I would sit in church high. I would wonder why people would go up to the front after the service. But one day it was for me. I said [to God], ‘Show me how to quit.'”

Since then, Brian Welch has rejoined Korn — but remains a devout Christian.

Of the four subjects, possibly the most controversial is the inclusion of shock-rocker GG Allin. GG Allin was known less for his music, and more for his onstage persona. His birth-name was Jesus Christ Allin, and he was born in 1956.

Most of his concerts ended abruptly — before he was allowed to finish the set — due to his violent outbursts and tendency to remove all clothing while performing. He was also known for defecating on himself, and for assaulting audience members during shows.

Allin performed his last concert at The Gas Station, a punk rock club in New York City, in 1993. After the show was cut short, GG Allin took to the streets — naked and covered in blood. He later went back to a friend’s house that night, and died from a heroin overdose.

GG Allin was 36 years old.