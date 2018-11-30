Meghan Markle Signals She May Break Major Royal Baby Tradition By Looking At ‘Options’

The world is used to greeting the royal babies for the first time when the new mother walks the steps of the Lindo Wing at London’s St. Mary’s Hospital. This is generally when the newborn’s first photo op takes place. If recent reports are true, that might not be the case next spring when Meghan Markle gives birth to the youngest royal.

According to Vanity Fair, the Duchess of Sussex has been looking at other “options.” Citing sources familiar with the royals, the Vanity Fair report contends that Markle wants a different experience from previous royal wives, suggesting that she and Prince Harry may not have their baby at the famed private maternity wing.

Both Prince Harry and Prince William — as well as Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — have all been introduced to the world that way, meaning that if Duchess Meghan chooses a different birth venue, she’d be ending a decades-long royal tradition, the report continues.

Given that the couple will be living in Windsor by the time Markle gives birth, they could be looking at hospitals that are close to home, the report suggests, adding that there have even been talks of the Duchess of Sussex possibly wanting a home birth — though that would be unlikely, given that it’s her first birth.

Aides did not respond to requests for comment regarding where the duchess will give birth, Vanity Fair reported. The royal family has also been keeping Markle’s due date a secret, having previously simply announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will welcome their child in the spring of 2019 in an Instagram post made on October 15.

The royal couple recently announced that they will be moving to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor ahead of the birth of their baby. As Harper’s Bazaar pointed out, the location makes sense, since Markle and Prince Harry got married at Windsor Castle back in May 2018 — and the location has a special place in their heart.

“Windsor is a very special place for Their Royal Highnesses and they are grateful that their official residence will be on the estate. The Duke and Duchess’s official office will continue to be based at Kensington Palace,” Kensington Palace announced over the weekend, per the Harper’s Bazaar article.

According to the report, the duke and duchess have already begun renovation of the 17th-century property, which will reportedly include a spa, a yoga studio, a nursery — and space for Meghan Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland, to visit, as Harper’s Bazaar detailed.