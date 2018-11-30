John Legend Pays Tribute To ‘Queen’ Chrissy Teigen On Her Birthday

Chrissy Teigen turns 33-years-old today and her husband John Legend is celebrating!

On his Instagram account earlier today, John shared a sweet photo of his wife in honor of her birthday. In the sweet snapshot, Chrissy looks as beautiful as ever in a green button-down blouse that is tucked into a pair of brown pants. The mother of two wears her short locks slicked back while rocking matching green earrings and minimal makeup.

In the caption of the image, John says that he loves his “queen” Chrissy while wishing her a very happy birthday. And it turns out, John isn’t the only one who loves his wife, his Instagram followers do as well! Within just a few minutes of the post going live, Legend received a lot of attention with over 20,000 likes in addition to 250-plus comments and continues to grow by the second.

Some fans chimed in to wish Chrissy a happy birthday while countless others couldn’t help but gush over how sweet Chrissy and John’s relationship is.

“Happy birthday to your beautiful and wonderful wife.”

“Happy Birthday Chrissy T. Married a fine man in a fine house with beautiful children & A Legendary Christmas Show Now that’s special,” another wrote.

“Most beautiful woman that I’ve ever seen,” another commented.

And her birthday isn’t the only thing that Chrissy has had to celebrate in the past few days. On Wednesday, Chrissy and John’s Christmas special, A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy earned rave reviews. According to CNN, fans loved the NBC special so much that they were actually tweeting to NBC to try and convince them to give John and Chrissy a sitcom of their own.

But luckily, fans will be seeing Teigen on TV in the near future. As the Inquisitr shared earlier this week, Chrissy will co-host NBC’s annual New Year’s Eve With Carson Daly with Carson Daly and Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones. The event will take place on December 31 in New York City’s famed Times Square.

The special will feature everything from live performances to counting down to midnight and it’s sure to be an event to remember! NBC tweeted the news yesterday and fans went wild. Thus far, the tweet has earned a ton of attention with 500 likes and 80 retweets. Many fans commented on the hosts while countless others expressed their excitement that Keith Urban would be performing live on the show.

Be sure to tune in to NBC on December 31 to get your Chrissy fix.