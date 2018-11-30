Kourtney Kardashian Has Been Freezing Her Eggs, And It’s Making Her Emotional

The 39-year-old reality television star says she's been crying herself to sleep ever since she began the oocyte cryopreservation process.

Kourtney Kardashian knows all about the emotional roller coaster that the egg freezing process can put a woman through, and she’s documented the experience for fans to see in this weekend’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In a preview that Page Six has published ahead of Sunday’s (December 2) KUWTK airing, Kourtney details the mood swings she began having after starting her oocyte cryopreservation treatments over the summer. At one point, the 39-year-old reality star is shown injecting the hormones into herself, but she denies that the distressing part of the entire process has anything to do with the physical pain of enduring shots to the midsection. Rather, it was in the sensitivity she was suddenly overcome with and how it made her feel so “crazy” she wanted to “jump out of [her] skin” that left her somewhat regretful about getting the procedure done.

“I think everything was just really heightened. Some days I would feel so anxious. It’s just very emotional, so that I think is the hard part,” the teaser shows Kourtney confessing after she shows friends Larsa Pippen and Stephanie Shepherd a couple of bruise marks that the needle left on her abdomen.

As People magazine notes in its breakdown of the snippet, back when the scene was shot, Kourtney happened to still be involved with Younes Bendjima. She said the treatments had even begun to impact her relationship with the model, considering he was forced to go through a period of self-reflection on how he may have been putting her through stress that he ultimately played no part in creating.

Kourtney Kardashian is freezing her eggs https://t.co/zoTAZs2Jpd pic.twitter.com/DNRj0fSjKF — Page Six (@PageSix) November 30, 2018

Kourtney – who is reportedly dating 21-year-old stylist and designer Luka Sabbat – is the mother of three children. Her sons Mason, 8, and Reign, 3, are both from her nine-year-long relationship with Scott Disick – as was her only daughter Penelope, 5.

A little more than one year ago Daily Mail quoted the elder Kardashian as stating that she may consider having a fourth child with Disick at some point down the road. She closes out the more recent recording by giving somewhat of an update on her plans for motherhood, saying that she was freezing her eggs more as a “safety” measure than a committed step towards bringing another baby into the world.

According to medical research, she picked the right time to do it. Statistics recorded by the American Society for Reproductive Medicine show that by age 40, a woman’s chances of conceiving drop down to 5 percent each month, compared to the 25 percent fertility rate of women under 30.